Indefinite Strike’ll Hurt Nigerians, Senate Leader Tells Labour

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to suspend their plan to embark on an indefinite strike in the national interest.

Bamidele, who was Chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum until the 10th National Assembly, also noted that the Federal Government and all its relevant agencies were working underground to come up with viable options in response to the demands of the organised labour.

In a statement by his Media and Public Affairs Department yesterday, the politi- cian congratulated Nigerians across all socio-economic and political strata on the 63rd anniversary Nigeria became an independent nation. From October 1, 1960 to date, Bamidele observed that Nigeria, in spite of her internal challenges, remained “a strong, united and indivisible nation that still provides strong leadership, not only for West Africa but also entire Africa.”

With the new government at the helms of affairs, Bamidele assured Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora that the federation will soon come out of diverse challenges undermining her progress, citing diverse development- driven reforms that the new government has initiated.

The senate leader, therefore, urged Nigerians to team up with the new government to lead the federation out of doldrums; implement key reforms that will create limitless opportunities for her teeming young population and rebuild global confidence in the country.

He, specifically, appealed to the leadership of the NLC and TUC not to embark on an indefinite strike in the national interest, saying such an action “will further inflict more pains on Nigerians at the time the new government is working hard to address their concerns and grievances.

“At a time like this, labour unions are advised to embrace dialogue rather than consider options that will compound the sufferings of the people. At a time like this, all parties are supposed to go into negotiation with absolute trust in the new government.”

He noted that President Tinubu’s economic reforms would soon begin to yield positive outcomes that would exponentially boost the standard of living among Nigerians irrespective of their socio- economic status. The Senate leader hailed the founding fathers of Nigeria “for their unalloyed patriotism, towering nationalism, uncommon sacrifice and dogged struggle that culminated in the independence of the country on October 1, 1960.