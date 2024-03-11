Indeed, failure is an orphan

The social media space has been fouled with jaundiced opinions and spurious accounts by glory seekers since the successful inauguration of the Geometric Power plant in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State, on February 26, 2024. Abia has never had it so good in its almost 33-year-old history in terms of infrastructure delivery like currently being experienced under Governor Otti, and one would have expected that the coming to life of the Geometric Power would have provided a rallying ground for entrepreneurs, industry professionals, politicians, artisans, traders, students and all other people of goodwill and progressives to set aside their egos and embrace the new wave of infrastructural development blowing across the state. To be clear, the good people of Abia poured out in their numbers to welcome the latest infrastructure to be delivered in the state.

They had for a very long time awaited the arrival of Geometric Power. Even though the structures were already in place way back in 2014, so many forces conspired to clog the wheel of progress, and so the project stalled. The more it stalled, the more the residents of Aba and its environs (nine local government areas in all), who are the immediate beneficiaries, groaned and groped in the dark. So it was an exhilarating moment, when on that momentous Monday afternoon, the tape was cut and the first of the three turbines was fired into life to formally commission the power project.

The plant has the capacity to deliver 188MW of electricity to the Aba ring-fenced area, when fully operational. However, the kind of assault launched against the people of Abia by the officers and agents of the immediate past government in the state, on social media, in this season of joy and rejoicing, is unwarranted and uncalled for. Even worse are the personal attacks on the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti (OFR) by individuals who once occupied cabinet positions in the government of Abia State, for no justifiable reasons other than to, perhaps, please their paymaster. At a time the people of Nigeria and foreigners alike are celebrating with Abians, congratulating the government and the citizens on the successful completion and commissioning of the integrated power project, which promises to resolve the power crisis in the state and contribute to national development, it is discomfiting to see individuals, who have benefitted so much from the state bite the fingers that fed them.

The indiscretion so far exhibited by the former Commissioner for Information in the past government, Mr. John Okiyi Kalu, who has thrown caution to the wind and has been hauling insults at Governor Otti all over social media, leaves much to be desired. The governor’s sin is that he saw to the completion and commissioning of the Geometric Power project, a journey he started with Professor Bartholomew Nnaji, Chairman and Group Managing Director of Geometric Power, while he was an Executive Director at First Bank and later, Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank, some 14 years ago. It is common knowledge that the Aba Integrated Power Project, a dream that Professor Nnaji, a former Minister of Power, had 20 years ago, is today a reality – thanks to his resilience and the foresight of few patriotic Nigerians, including Governor Otti, who saw light at the end of the tunnel right from the beginning and supported the project with everything he could muster, both in his previous work life as a banker and currently as the governor of Abia State.

Governor Otti’s involvement in the Geometric Power project is particularly exciting and touching. It is a story of fate. It is a lesson in patriotism and nation-building. Who would have thought that the man, who helped to breathe life into the project 14 years ago, by just doing his job in the bank, will end up being the one that would midwife the same project as a governor? The Geometric Power project is today easily the most celebrated infrastructure in Nigeria since the coming of the Global System of Mobile (GSM) telephony. It is the biggest and best news story coming out of Nigeria, currently saturated with stories of hunger, high cost of goods and services occasioned by a very unfriendly and volatile exchange rate regime. Little wonder some are scrambling to associate themselves with the successful berthing of the power project, which by last account according to Professor Nnaji had gulped a massive $800 million to complete. Unfortunately, these same people had an opportunity spanning at least eight years to take all the glory, but they chose not to because it did not matter to them.