New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Indeed A Black…

Indeed A Black Sunday, Ibrahim Chatta, Odunlade, Wumi Toriola, Others Mourn Murphy Afolabi’s Death

The majority of the Nollywood actors have reacted to the sudden death of the popular Yoruba actor and producer, Murphy Afolabi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the actor died on Sunday morning after falling down in the bathroom at his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Tunde Ola Yusuf who took to his Facebook page to announce the sad news on Sunday afternoon accompanied his post with a picture of the Popular actor and wrote: “REST IN PEACE. May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Reacting to the sad news, Ibrahim Chatta, Odunlade Adekola, Wumi Toriola, Olaniyi Afonja, Muyiwa Ademola and other actors took to their social media handles to display pictures of the deceased with crying emojis, expressing their emotions.

Famous Yoruba actor and producer: Ibrahim Chatta wrote: “Indeed a black Sunday. Rest in Peace, Murphy Afọlábí.”

Also, actress Wumi Toriola wrote: “Oh My God. Murphy Afolabi is dead.”

Olaniyi Afonja, popularly known as Sanyeri: “It’s so shocking to hear about the death of my wonderful friend, Murphy Afolabi. I pray to God to be with the family he left behind. Murphy Rest in Perfect Peace.”

Odunlade Adekola wrote: “Jesus Christ. We lost Murphy.”

Muyiwa Ademola wrote: “This is sad news! It is a Dark Sunday. A scary one! I’m just terrified. Rest In Peace Murphy Afolabi.”

Damilola Oni said: “Life. So fickle. Rest easy, Uncle Murphy. God knows.”

Damola Olatunji said: “Murphy, but why? We all celebrated your birthday on the 5th of May, not knowing it was you saying goodbye.

“Vanity upon vanity. Everything we do is vanity, empty, futile, and short-lived. It doesn’t matter if you’re wise or a fool, ultimately, because everyone ends up dying. Rest on bruv. Sunnnre ooo.”
Tags:

Read Previous

Guinness World Record: Hilda Baci Takes 30 Minutes Break
Read Next

Speakership: Gagdi Best For Independence Of 10th Assembly – GNC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023