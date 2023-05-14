Indeed A Black Sunday, Ibrahim Chatta, Odunlade, Wumi Toriola, Others Mourn Murphy Afolabi’s Death

The majority of the Nollywood actors have reacted to the sudden death of the popular Yoruba actor and producer, Murphy Afolabi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the actor died on Sunday morning after falling down in the bathroom at his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Tunde Ola Yusuf who took to his Facebook page to announce the sad news on Sunday afternoon accompanied his post with a picture of the Popular actor and wrote: “REST IN PEACE. May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Reacting to the sad news, Ibrahim Chatta, Odunlade Adekola, Wumi Toriola, Olaniyi Afonja, Muyiwa Ademola and other actors took to their social media handles to display pictures of the deceased with crying emojis, expressing their emotions.