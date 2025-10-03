Incursion Of Terrorists Into Kwara, Kogi Attempts To Create ‘State’ Within State – Afenifere

…Recommends steps to prevent spillage and the Afghan situation

…Commiserates with Kwara on calamity and with Kogi people on boat mishap

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has warned that the latest onslaughts on communities in Kogi and Kwara States are attempts by territory expansionists, terrorists and some people who are disgruntled with the government to destabilise the country and create chiefdoms that would be detrimental to the people.

According to a press statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere asserted that the latest spike in bandits’ attacks informed its present reasoning.

It maintained that the sacking of communities in Kogi and Kwara States and in some other areas, particularly in the Middle Belt, are grim reminders that terrorism in those places poses serious threats to the people of the South West – and other parts of the country.

It also expressed ‘deep sympathy’ over the boat mishaps and flood disasters that occurred in Kogi and Niger States recently.

According to the organisation, the method of operation of the terrorists in Kwara went beyond those who are kidnapping for ransom or are just interested in finding fodder for their livestock.

“The type of weapons they use, the derring-do manner with which they attack and the intensity of the damage they cause clearly indicate that they have very powerful people sponsoring them both locally and internationally”, the statement posited.

It went further to state that the usage of the adjective ‘very’ here was deliberate with a view to underlining the deep involvement of powerful interests locally and internationally in the life-taking experiences we are having presently. So-called ‘illegal miners’ etc. could be suspected here.

Kwara, known as ‘State of Harmony’, was lately invaded with lives lost, properties destroyed and socio-economic activities disrupted. “However, those supporting, collaborating and sponsoring the evil doers need to remember that when the country is destabilised, they are not going to be immune.

What is happening in Afghanistan presently and what has been happening since the unwarranted ouster and murder of Muarmar Ghadaffi of Libya should serve as lessons,” Ajayi warned.

It is on record that since Ghadaffi was ousted, Libya has not known peace. As for Afghanistan, it is as though the government of that country wants to strip Afghan women and girls of their rights to those things that are basic to human existence – education, work, freedom of movement and participation in public life.

“From August 2021, when the Taliban took over the government in that country, it has come up with over 70 decrees violating the rights of girls and women — especially their right to education, according to Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

According to the Afenifere spokesman, those encouraging terrorists in Nigeria should remember that hard-hearted elements with power can be very deadly. “Not only that, they do not have respect for human rights at all, as events in various parts of the world and in some communities that terrorists occupied in Nigeria attest to. Children and family members of terrorists’ sponsors can not escape from the wrath they are bringing upon the land either”.

Ajayi recalled that President Tinubu, in his Independence Day broadcast, assured the nation that his government is taking steps to ensure that insecurity is tamed. For this to be achieved within the shortest time, “as we no longer have the luxury of time”, Afenifere recommends the following steps to be taken:

1. The intelligence gathering strategy must be rejigged and strengthened.

2. Hitherto, there tend to be reasons to suspect that intelligence reports are not worked upon in the interest of the people by those concerned.

3. So-called ‘Illegal Miners’ are alleged to be complicit. The government needs to take more decisive action in this respect.

4. Allegations of complicity on the part of local people, security personnel and bandits should not be dismissed. They should be investigated and where evidences of such are proven, culprits should be dealt with accordingly.

5. Kwara State Government’s restriction of movement for now is desirable. But it can only be temporary. Thus, a more enduring and effective strategy must be devised to prevent a recurrence of these ugly incidents.

6. There is a greater need for aerial and land surveillance, kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

7. Urgent need for the take-off of state police and greater involvement of local security apparatus.

8. Urgent need to increase security personnel, motivate them and provide them with necessary equipment – including modern security technologies.

9. Faster dispensation of justice, especially those bordering on security breaches.

10. Accelerated actions on enhancing the welfare of the people.

Expressing sadness over the latest flood disasters and boat mishaps in Kogi and Niger States, Afenifere also commiserated with the people concerned and called on the governments of the two states to take steps to prevent recurrence. Among the steps suggested were:

i. Immediate procurement and deployment of well-constructed boats with high capacity – the same way some states provide buses for their citizens.

ii. Strict observance of the safety rules guiding water transport by all concerned.

iii. Immediate procurement and deployment of buses and taxis to convey people from one point to another with a view to reducing the urge to travel on water.

iv. Immediate contemplation of building rail lines for rail transportation.

v. Greater steps in preventing floods and in providing security.

Concluding, Ajayi submitted that the government must find the means of reigning in the terror in human beings and motivate the citizens to let the humanity in them manifest in their day-to-day activities.