Inculcate Allah’s Way Into Your Children –Imam Abdussalam Tells Parents

Imam Abubakar Abdussalam has urged parents to imbibe the way of Allah on their children to have a better society.

He said presently there is no moral teaching again in many homes, he said parents who are supposed to imbibe the moral way of life on their children are busy chasing money.

The Islamic cleric who spoke on the topic:’ Negative effects of Civilization on the Society’ over the weekend at Atala community, Mowe, Ogun State, urged parents to instill in their children Islamic knowledge and ways of Allah.

According to the Islamic cleric, most parents always leave home early to fend for their children, making them not to a clue of what the children are doing after they left.

He said: “To have a better society, parents should dedicate time for the upbringing of their children and also have time to worship and teach their children the ways of Allah and instill moral in them.

“Many children have gone astray as a result of neglect from their parents who don’t have time for them. Another major factor is the imitating of western culture in our own of life. Part of the western civilization is where a child greeting his or her parents while standing which is no part of us.

“Plaiting of hair and piercing of ear is not part of culture as an Africa. All these started from our various houses as a result of negligence from the parents. To stop all these, we must imbile the way of Allah in our children. Majority of children have gone astray as a result of the uncaring attitude of parents towards their children.

“The idea of women marrying women and men started from the western world. The rate at which youths are taking drugs is also alarming these days, the street is flooded with prostitute house all these are handiwork of devil.Parents who doesn’t want to cry over his or child should instill moral in them now, to avoid regret.

“Many parents this day encourage their children to engage in ritual, while some are advise to train as an internet fraudster, there is also association of internet fraudster’s mothers in Nigeria now.”

Imam Abdussalam added, prophet Muhammad said when a time comes most mothers will not want to work anymore, they would rather eat from there children who are into prostitute, fraudsters.

“Nowadays, some parents now take their children to herbalist to do money ritual for them.Those Islamic clerics and herbalists doing charms for them will meet Allah one day.

He also encourage Islamic clerics to engage in handworks to avoid regret. “Part of the western strategy is to destroy our culture and ways of life.

It is the western world that said that women can dress open. It is Islam that made us to understand how important women are. I want to urge you as a group to have a guardiance and counseling unit for young ladies not to choose wrong husband.”

The Imam further advice Atala Muslims Community to have a Muslim clinic where women will be attended to by Islamic doctors.

“We don’t want a situation where doctors whoa are not Muslims will abuse our women. The Guardian and counseling unit is to moulder the life of our youths so a to be a better person in future.

Majority of Muslim children have been converted to Christianity, It’s Islam that have human rights and the best way of life.” Earlier, Sheik Sulaimon Adigun who is the chief host said I thank Allah for sparing us to witness the day. As the Chief Imam of Atala Central Mosque, what the guest speaker said is what I have been saying all these while.

“The rate of moral decadence in the society is alarming, as a cleric we are not going to rest until we are able to achieve our aims.

“Because indirectly, it is going to affect us as a society. I also want to advise the youths to be careful of the way and manner they are trying to get rich quick.

As for those of us who are Islamic clerics in Atala community, we are not the type of person who is struggling for quick wealth.

“We are satisfy we what Allah has blessed us with, I want to urge the youths to take life easy, the money will come at the appropriate time in their life time.”

