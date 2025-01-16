Increasing Vaccine Safety, Acceptance Can Bridge Immunisation Gap –Akinola-Akinwole

Share

Aderonke Akinola-Akinwole, a UNICEF Social and Behaviour Change Specialist, in this interview highlights how disinformation and misinformation have contributed to the decline in vaccine trust and acceptance even as she sensitises the media and the public on new roles to build trust and vaccine acceptance. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

So the media orientation is a call to action by the media practitioners to help us make public and to popularise vaccine safety and acceptance.

We see a decline in vaccine trust and acceptance owing to a lot of rumours being populated. So, we need a channel where people, as much as they hear the rumours, they also come back to those rumours through trusted platforms.

That is why this meeting has been called, because we realise that the media is a voice that reaches the voiceless and a platform to reach many.

Hence, we want to gain allies from media practitioners to help us use their platforms, their channels, and their network to increase vaccine safety and to increase vaccine trust and acceptance.

Vaccine safety

Also, we know that Lagos is launching the non-polio supplemental immunisation activities. We know there’ll be concerns about health workers moving from house to house, moving from spots to spots to reach the eligible target audience. And people may be concerned about the security of the people they allow access to immunisation.

Professionals behind vaccination

We want to actually assure that the Lagos State Government has put in place every provision to ensure that the right people who are health workers are the ones who will be vaccinating people.

You would always see, at least within the team, two health workers with their uniform.

And so that should give us assurance that these teams are from the government. Their safety is assured and the vaccines which they are carrying around are actually potent to protect the citizens of Lagos.

Medical conditions

Okay, so it’s an integrated campaign, meaning that we’re going to be carrying out a lot of vaccinations including different antigens. For example, we have the routine immunisation to target children under two who may have missed their routine immunisation.

We have the measles vaccines targeting children between nine months to five years. This is to boost immunity against the measles disease. And then we would have the yellow fever which is targeted at people within the ages of nine months to 44 years.

Of all these antigens, it’s also important I mention that we’ll also be doing the HPV vaccination for girls. It is important to know that all vaccines are safe, they are effective, and the good thing is these are free. So whatever can be prevented should be prevented.

And it is wisdom for parents and stakeholders to allow every eligible adult, every eligible child within the age that we are targeting to get vaccinated. HPV vaccines protect girls against cervical cancer and they are free as well as effective.

Strategic measures in place to reach the remotest parts of the communities

So UNICEF is supporting the Lagos State Government with strategic community engagement activities targeting the very far and the very near, ensuring that all critical stakeholders are on board to know that this vaccine is not just for the health sector, it’s a combination of efforts in order for us to protect our communities and to protect the state as a whole.

So we have, as we speak, there’s an ongoing stakeholders meeting targeting the religious, the traditional, and other community structures and network. We are also doing a lot of grassroots sensitisation including community dialogues.

Routine immunisation starts at birth and normally would end at 15 months

Most of the people targeted for immunisation are not readily available at all. What do you have to say about this?

So I’m a UNICEF staff and I may not be able to speak for the government.

The last time they were vaccinating children in school, some schools rejected vaccinations. They said that they can’t vouch for children; they can’t stand in the gap for parents. My daughter could not have access to vaccination. And then the school did not give them break for me to take her to a public facility. How do we solve issues like this?

People want to take vaccination, but accessing vaccination sometimes is a problem. So it’s important that we should know and tell the public that the HPV vaccines can be accessed at any of the primary health care centers, because it’s not a campaign vaccine, a national programme alone, but it’s been routinised into a routine immunisation schedule.

As we all know, that routine immunisation starts at birth and normally would end at 15 months. But right now for girls, it’s been expanded for them to have it at nine years.

The good thing is for now to December 2024, girls within the ages of nine to 14 years could have accessed it free of charge at the public health centers.

And then for this year, 2025 it’s just for girls within nine. That is why we are counting on the media to help us promote that message of the fact that girls within ages nine to 14 have that window period to take their HPV vaccine. The vaccines are safe.

The vaccines are not new in Nigeria, but routinising into a routine immunisation and making it free for the public, ensuring that there’s vaccine equity is what is new. So we should ensure that girls who were not able to access the HPV vaccine during school period can go to the primary health centers to access it free of charge.

