Increasing Poverty: Taking The World Bank’s Warning Seriously

Recently, the World Bank forecasted a bleak outlook for Nigeria, indicating that a greater number of the citizens will fall into the poverty net under the incumbent administration as led by President Bola Tinubu.

Precisely, in its April 2025 Africa’s Pulse report, the World Bank anticipated a 3.6 percentage point rise in poverty levels in Nigeria by 2027, coinciding with the conclusion of Tinubu’s first term.

It would be recalled that with the sudden removal of fuel subsidy on May 29,2023 when Tinubu was sworn in as the president and the attendant increases in the cost of living, life has been hard for most citizens.

They have been grappling with high costs of transportation, food items, followed by hike in electricity tariff, school fees, and rents. That is with an inflation rate of 24.48% as at January 2025 which the IMF projects at an average of 26.5% for this year.

The bitter truth therefore, is that Nigerians have been battling all odds of economic hardship including harrowing hunger. In fact, Nigeria was ranked 109th out of 125 countries on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) back in 2023 and 110th out of 127 countries in 2024 on the same GHI. The reports indicated a level of poverty considered “serious”.

The GHI is measured based on the level of undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting and child malnourishment. Notably, pervasive poverty and hunger are interwoven.

The World Bank report highlighted that poverty in resource rich yet fragile nations, including significant countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nigeria, is projected to increase by 3.6 percentage points from 2022 to 2027, marking them as the only group in the region experiencing rising poverty rates.

Furthermore, the report elaborated that this forecast aligns with a recognised trend where resource wealth, coupled with fragility or conflict, correlates with elevated poverty rates.

For instance, with an average of 46 percent in 2024, which is 13 percentage points higher than that of nonfragile, resource-rich nations. In addition, the World Bank noted that Nigeria has the highest number of extremely impoverished individuals globally.

In a similar vein, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), remarked that Tinubu’s economic strategies have yet to produce significant advantages for Nigerians, as poverty and food insecurity continue to be pervasive.

On the part of the Federal Government Tinubu’s efforts to restore confidence in the Nigerian economy encapsulates fostering foreign direct investment (FDI) to make Nigeria more business-friendly. Topmost on this Renewed Hope Agenda is that of improving regulatory frameworks, streamlining bureaucratic processes, and addressing insecurity.

Similarly, the administration has taken significant steps towards stabilising the naira and curbing inflation through monetary and fiscal reforms.

The unification of exchange rates and collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reflect a commitment to transparency and predictability.

Despite these interventions, including the introduction of CNG vehicles to ease transportation and efforts made in the critical sectors of agriculture, education and healthcare delivery the economic spectrum still looks gloomy.

That is despite even the IMF acknowledging that the reforms have positioned the Nigerian economy more favourably to navigate external challenges.

But with fuel prices soaring from N145 to approximately N900, and the dollar now valued at over N1,600 how do you justify the reforms? Put simply, Nigerians are groaning under the weight of the high cost of living. It would be recalled that in August 2024, some Nigerians participated in a 10-day protest across the nation.

They did so with the #EndBadGovernance protests to express their discontent with poor governance and widespread hunger.

The way out of the woods, include the president mustering the political will to devolve more economic and political powers from the bloated centre to the federating units through the long-delayed holistic restructuring of the polity.

Secondly, there has to be a drastic reduction in the cost of governance, as the IMF recently decried the action of Mister President for earmarking a humongous sum of N6.1 billion for foreign trips in 2025.

That is at the same time that concerned Nigerians are outraged by the Federal Government’s decision to spend a whopping sum of N10 billion for a mini solar grid for Aso Rock which has often been cut off the National Grid in recent times over unpaid electricity bills.

There should also be a determined resolve on the parts of both the federal and state governments to shun the borrowing spree, be more prudent and up the ante on beefing up internal security. We need a safe and secure environment for businesses to thrive and reduce the hunger and anger in the land.

