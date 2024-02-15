Increasing Degree Mills and Government’s Moves to Stop the Practice

Nigerians seeking short cuts to attainment of academic qualifications and excellence have embraced degree mills within and outside the country, REGINA OTOKPA looks at the sad trend, implications and solutions

Litany of sad tales

“For the past six years I have tried to gain admission but my mathematics has been an issue. I have tried to rewrite it twice but I haven’t been so lucky. If it were when a pass in mathematics was still acceptable for some courses, maybe by now I would have become a graduate,” lamented 29-years old, Agba David, as he narrates the experience of trying to get admission into Nigerian university for many years without success. Catherine Fidel, civil servant based in Abuja, also shared her experience, stating; ‘‘if I have an opportunity at getting a certificate from any university within or outside Nigeria, I will grab it without thinking twice. Whenever I see Corp members, it reminds me of how my inability to gain admission to study the course of my choice, Law, denied me the opportunity to put on the highly adored khaki. ‘‘I ended up studying English at Benue State University after three attempts and three wasted years. When I eventually graduated at the age of 31, I couldn’t be mobilised anymore.

“And so to answer your question, if back then I had gotten a shot at getting a certificate even for a fee within any reasonable time frame, provided it allows me go for my NYSC, I’m sure I would have embraced it with my full chest.” While for Marcus Adeolu, a prospective university applicant, still struggling hard to scale through the hurdles of the Joint and Matriculation Admission Board (JAMB), blamed it on the systemic corruption of the education system, noting; “We have an education system corrupted with all manner of strikes, sexual harassment, quota system, cultism, multiple fees and charges. If I am able to get my certificate in a year or under a year, trust me, no dulling. Esther Angbo narrated the plight of a colleague, who faced with retrenchment on account of not possessing educational certificate despite having earned experience and acquired skill on the job, had to resort to self-help to keep his job.

Hear her; “About two highly respected senior colleagues in one of the media houses have been working for some years. But when the management decided to carry out a fresh accreditation exercise and demanded for their certificates, one of them frantically went in search of a non-existence one because he had none. “At some point she approached me and pleaded if I could help by impersonating her to write examination and tests should she gain admission, but I refused the request. They both scaled through the accreditation with what then was authentic certificates. Don’t ask me what they did.” While for Justin Akpehe; “For the past seven years I have not been able to gain admission into any tertiary institution even after I cleared my UTME and sat for post-UTME each time.

My parents are already tired, and I am tired too. My mother even asked me to go ahead to learn a trade or handwork but I refused because I want to go to school. ‘‘My father too has insisted I must get a university education no matter the course or cost. I am not saying they will sponsor a fake certificate, don’t get me wrong, but I have personally gotten to a point where I am desperate to get my certificate and catch up with my peers.”

Nigeria’s tertiary institutions

It is amazing to know that tertiary institutions in Nigeria have grown in lips and bounds. As of the last count, the number of universities stood at 262, over 169 polytechnics and about 205 colleges of education and other NCE certificate awarding institutions. These figures cover federal and state governments owned institutions as well as privately run schools. The jury is out as to whether Nigeria has enough tertiary institutions to cater for the ever increasing population of its citizen in quest of the Golden Fleece. It is a debate that is fluid and may never be won by any side given the prevailing reasons adduced by the opposing side. It is instructive to note a number of those in the academic world have always expressed concerns over what they described as proliferation of tertiary institutions across the country. Leading this debate are the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff.

They have continued to warn the government against the establishment of new institutions while failing to fund the existing ones. While this argument is valid, however, majority of these institutions are not established to meet the demand crisis, rather, they are established based on political patronage, which ASUU has aptly described as lawmakers’ constituency projects. According to a report published in 2021, tertiary institutions in the country failed to utilise over 400,000 admission slots in 2020 despite hundreds of thousands of candidates available to fill such spaces. Tertiary institutions had only admitted 551,553 candidates out of the 956,809 admission quota available to them from the 2020 UTME.

Sadly, while many public tertiary institutions manipulate their admission processes, thereby systematically rejecting qualified applicants based on spurious reasons. These public tertiary institutions are oversubscribed by prospective students, but on the flip side, private tertiary institutions are unable to attract majority of these floating applicants due to high costs.

The increasing rise in fake tertiary institutions

The prevailing situation, many say is partly what has given birth to the existence of fake higher institution and the rise being witnessed daily as applicants due to frustration of not being able to get admitted, resort to self-help and therefore exposed to being victims of illegal institutions, as all they are interested in is obtaining a certificate that allows them get a job, sustain an existing job, live a comfortable life, match up with peers, or further their education without much stress. According to the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr Chris Maiyaki, these illegal degree-awarding institutions are springing up all over the place because parents have placed premium on university certification. Few years ago when the NUC was forced to stem the rising phenomenon, it placed a ban on all unaccredited degree-awarding institutions and satellite campuses in the country. However, rather than ending it, the operators of these fake and uncredited tertiary institutions, moved to neighouring countries like Benin Republic and Ghana to establish their trade in collaboration with dubious characters these countries where they have found solace.

Maiyaki said: “Everybody has a right to pursue university education, but how you go about it is the crux of the matter. The challenge of access, the huge gap between supply and demand makes parents desperate about getting university education for their children and this makes them vulnerable to greedy and fraudulent persons with commercial undertone. “When this menace of our satellite campuses challenged us, NUC in 2000 undertook resource assessment of all outreach centres, and we came up with the state of affairs of satellite campuses. We wrote to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and FEC was so gracious, and there was a total ban on satellite campuses at that time. “We took a step further at NUC and shut down these centres. So, satellite campuses remain banned and outlawed. “We establish a committee on the closure of illegal universities, and we mandated it to identify, locate and prosecute those perpetrating illegali- ties, and we also do this in a multi- stakeholder collaboration involving security agencies.”

Commenting on the issue, the Convener, Save Nigeria Movement, Rev. Solomon Semaka, regretted that inadequate funding of Nigerian Universities has killed the culture of research, and the incessant strikes that often cripple entire sessions have led to the high preference for foreign certificates, He listed other reasons to include: “Inadequate universities to cater for all Nigerians seeking university education, the culture of corruption and get-rich-quick syndrome that makes young people in a hurry to achieve and outsmart their peers, general corruption and lawlessness in the land, lack of strict regulatory frameworks and appropriate mechanism for vetting and accepting foreign Universities and certificates by the Nigerian Universities Commission.”

NUC’s move to stem the tide

The nation was last month taken aback by the ugly revelation of an undercover journalist who once again brought to light the existence of fake universities offering certificates to Nigeria and how endemic it has become because of its systemic nature. According to the undercover journalist revelation, he spent roughly N600, 000 to get a Bachelor of Science degree from a Benin Republic institution within six weeks and also participated in the mandatory one-year scheme organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Following this revelation, NUC swung into action, disclosing investigation of seven universities in the country to ascertain if they were culpable in the award of fake certificates. The institutions include; National University of Nigeria, Keffi, Nasarawa State, North Central University, Otukpo, Benue State, Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University, Enugu, Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Abia State, West Coast University, Umuahia, Saint Clements University, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State, Volta University College, Aba, Abia State, satellite campuses of Ambrose Alli University, and L I.F.E Leadership University, Benin City, Edo State.

The regulatory body further warned that, “For the avoidance of doubt, anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of these illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk. “Certificates obtained from these sources will not be recognised for the purposes of NYSC, employment, and further studies. The relevant law enforcement agencies have also been informed for their further necessary action.”

FG sets up investigative panel

In furtherance, the Federal Ministry of Education suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republic of Benin and Togo. This is as the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, with approval and support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, inaugurated a six-man inter-ministerial investigative panel on the issue. The panel comprises representatives from the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Federal Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and Youth Development. It is chaired by the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Committee of Vice Chancellors (CVC) Prof. J D Amin; with eight weeks to complete the task and submit their report.

Terms of reference

The Minister said the investigative panel was expected to examine the veracity of the allegations of degree certificate racketeering within both foreign and local private universities in Nigeria; review the role of any MDA or its officials (including identifying such officials) in facilitation of the recognition and procurement of the fake certificate in question. The committee is also expected to review existing policies and procedures related to accreditation and certification to identify weaknesses; examine the rules, procedures and processes for recognition and accreditation of foreign universities and programmes by the Federal Ministry of Education; establish if unapproved foreign institutions (Degree Mills) exist or not in Nigeria in whatever form with their identities and locations if any. In addition to that, the committee is expected to make appropriate recommendations for review of any rules, procedures, and processes to prevent re-occurrence and sanctions for identified erring officials; make other recommendations that will strengthen the system of recognitions, accreditations and quality assurance of degrees in Nigeria.

Mamman charged the committee to examine the extant rules, procedures and processes for granting of provisional licenses to new universities by the NUC; examine the procedures and processes for periodic accreditation of programmes in the universities by the NUC and examine their effectiveness in quality assurance of the programmes. Without prejudice to the periodic accreditation exercise of the NUC, he asked the committee to examine whether or not private universities established in the last 15 years have in place prescribed facilities, appropriate management structure, adequate funding of programmes, requisite staff (nature of staff-full time, contract, adjunct, visiting, other types). The Minister appealed to the committee members to do a thorough assignment for the education sector and the country in general, and avoid any engagement that might lead to promise.

Implications of fake degrees, certificates

Acquisition of fake degrees and certificates is an illegal act that has been criminalised by Nigeria’s laws because of its dire consequences on the country. This is besides the huge damage it bears on the reputation and future career prospects. This is as the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, vowed to punish severely anyone found to have been involved or acquired degree from fake/illegal institution within or outside Nigeria, irrespective of political or social status. Although, Mamman described those who illegally acquire degrees as “criminals” who ought to face the wrath of the law. Rev. Solomon Semaka noted that, “This development has eroded confidence in the Nigerian education system. Our universities are looked down upon and hardly patronised by foreign students and organisations. “Nigeria graduates are often treated with disdain and denied opportunities too especially in foreign countries. Sadly, the products from these foreign universities are completely empty and bereft of ideas to contribute to national life.”

Proffering solutions, he called on the federal government to, ‘‘increase funding to Nigerian Universities and scholars to revive the research culture and increase their reputation and competitiveness, there should be enhanced supervisory function of universities and foreign entities awarding certificates to Nigerian students, admission into Nigerian Universities should be on merit and not favouritism or through bribes, employment into academic positions should be on merit and not based on political patronage, and employers of labour should reduce their preferences for foreign certificates.”