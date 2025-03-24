Increasing Daytime Sleepiness Linked To Dementia –Study

Share

For seniors who feel increasing sleepiness, a new study has found it could indicate that they’re at increased risk for dementia.

Women in their 80s had double risk of dementia if they experienced increasing daytime sleepiness over a five-year period, researchers reported in the journal Neurology.

Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning – thinking, remembering, and reasoning – to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities.

“Sleep is essential for cognitive health, as it allows the brain to rest and rejuvenate, enhancing our ability to think clearly and remember information,” said senior researcher Yue Leng, an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of CaliforniaSan Francisco.

“Our study found that sleep problems may be intertwined with cognitive ageing and may serve as an early marker or risk factor for dementia in women in their 80s,” Leng added.

For the study, researchers tracked 733 women with an average age of 83 for five years. None had mild cognitive impairment or dementia at the start, reported the ‘Newmaxhealth’ .

