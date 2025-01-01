Increasing Daily Steps Can Lower Depression Risk –Study

Share

A new global review of data has found that “increasing the number of daily steps, even at modest levels, was associated with a reduction in depressive symptoms.”

The findings were published in the journal ‘JAMA Network Open’. The Spanish study found that up to a level of about 10,000 steps per day, the odds for depression decline as daily step levels rise.

Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest.

Also called major depressive disorder or clinical depression, it affects how you feel, think and behave and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems.

The researchers led by Estela Jimenez-Lopez, of the University of CastileLa Mancha, noted there’s already solid evidence that exercise of any kind is a natural antidepressant. But what about something as easy as walking?

