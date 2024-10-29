Increasing Concerns Over Judiciary’s Role In Nigeria’s Political Instability

Share

Going by the statutory functions of the judiciary – as the third tier and pillar of an established democratic structure – as expressly enshrined and stated in Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)

it is to engage in the interpretation of law, adjudication over disputes involving individuals, organisations and governments. In addition it is to ensure the supremacy of the rule of law.

Ordinarily therefore, it should discharge its duties apolitically, without bowing or kowtowing to vested political interests, from individuals or organisations, no matter how powerful they might be. Such objective and altruistic discharge of its constitutional duty should always be driven all in the national interest.

That explains why, with the dispensation of justice served on the basis of fairness, equity hinged on the unimpeachable evidence provided before the judges, the judiciary is recognised and respected as the “last hope of the common man”. But has it been so with regards to politicallyinfluenced judgments.

That is our source of concern. In fact, recent politically-related incidents, from controversial election results, at both the state and the federal levels, reversal of one court judgment to another, up to interference in political party structure point to an aberration, rather than what is expected on the premise of unbiased rule of law.

Such is the recurring ugly decimal of judicial malpractices that concerned Nigerians have started raising their voices of dissent.

One of such is former President Goodluck Jonathan, who recently expressed his concerns about the part played by the judiciary particularly in the challenges facing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Furthermore, he has attributed the internal crisis bedevilling the political party to some controversial judicial rulings.

He stated his misgivings in a recent address where he questioned certain court decisions on the party’s leadership’s powers and influences.

That of the embattled Rivers State, with the longdrawn fracas between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the estranged, Nyesom Wike-backed legislators is one such.

According to Jonathan such has long-term consequences on Nigeria’s democracy and its political stability. We share his concern because viewed from a broader perspective it has disrupted the natural order within the party.

As he rightly noted, such decisions undermine the traditional structure of growth and discipline within political organisations.

He has therefore urged the Supreme Court to review its decision, as a reversal could assist to stabilise the PDP’s leadership dynamics and restore normalcy.

He recently opined that: “The way things are going on in this country, especially listening to the judgments being given regarding political cases, we are beginning to see that democracy in Nigeria is like a cone that is being turned upside down”.

Such a position is to us not only thought-provoking but a call to action, particularly to redress the judicial wrongs on ground. This is more so considering the long-term consequences of controversial judicial interventions which are dangerous to the political stability of not only the PDP but the nation’s delicate democracy as a whole.

Much as we are well aware of the persisting challenge of fragile internal political party democracy in the country, which some political godfathers from the opposition parties have latched on to weaken the structure for their own gains, the judiciary must exhibit circumspection.

It must not, by fiery judgments, stoke the fires of party instability. Noteworthy is the fact that in any hierarchical system, it is the top authority that has the power to discipline the lower levels, and not the other way round. That is the valid position of Jonathan and we align with it in the interest of political stability.

But there is more to the interplay between political parties and the judiciary that needs to be identified, highlighted, amended and projected to the current cloudy political horizon. In the light of this situation the structures of political parties should be built with the solid bricks of distinct philosophies that are peoplefriendly, progressive and developmental.

There should be a significant shift away from “money-politics”, which should be strengthened by high moral principles of discipline and sustainable economic development.

With such firmly in place the judiciary would be compelled to play its neutral role in fostering intra and inter-party peace and stability.

That is, instead of taking sides or being coerced to make decisions based on might – is – right and dancing dizzily to the drumbeats of the mongers in the corridors of political power.

That brings to mind the conclusions drawn by Messrs Udichukwu Nwokolo and Azindu Ubani through their thesis titled: ‘The Judiciary and Democratic Politics’.

Their area of concern has to do with the lack of independence of the judiciary as it still currently plays out within the political matrix. Since it is still part of the state structure, it shares a common political culture with other state institutions. It is therefore still dependent on their resources, hence the influence of the executive arm of government.

We are therefore compelled to call on the legislature, especially members working on the review of the constitution to ensure that the judiciary is guaranteed “durable institutional autonomy”.

With that firmly in place, the concern of Jonathan and others on the anomalies of the lower rung of political parties dictating to the top hierarchy will be done away with.

