‘Increased Q3’25 CIT Reflects Supportive Domestic Investment Environment’

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have attributed the increase in Company Income Tax (CIT) collections in Q3’ 2025 to factors such as improved collection efficiency and a more supportive domestic investment and business environment.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the recent data on the CIT released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The report noted that the “modest overall increase in total CIT revenue was primarily driven by a significant rise in collections from foreign enterprises.”

It read: “According to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Company Income Tax (CIT) collections increased by seven per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to N3.0 trillion in Q3 2025. On a year-onyear (YoY) basis, the increase was even more pronounced, with total CIT receipts up 67 per cent YoY.

Sequentially, the modest overall increase in total CIT revenue was primarily driven by a significant rise in collections from foreign enterprises. “Specifically, foreign CIT payments increased by 274 per cent QoQ (106% YoY) to N1.8 trillion.

This sizeable increase more than offset the softer performance in domestic CIT receipts, which declined by -48 per cent QoQ to N1.2 trillion. Consequently, foreign CIT payment emerged as the dominant driver of the quarter’s CIT overall payments, accounting for 59 per cent of the total, up sharply from 17 per cent in the prior quarter.

“Consistent with historical trends, collections from domestic companies remained relatively weak, largely due to the seasonality inherent in tax-return filing cycles among local enterprises. This pattern continues to drive uneven quarterly CIT remittances.”