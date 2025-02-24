Share

Two African countries have seen significant growth in their share of the global flower trade, with positive impacts for airlines transporting these perishable products.

The value of the trade in flowers transported by air has risen in a rather spectacular fashion from $ 852 million in 2003 to $3.7 billion in 2024 – a four-fold increase.

Kenya Airways is said to be the largest exporter of flowers by air with Ethiopian Airlines coming second. Kenya’s economy largely relies on the agriculture sector.

Horticulture sub-sector is one of the top foreign exchange earners for the country generating approximately US $ 1 billion annually. The sub-sector contributes roughly 1.25 per cent to the national GDP while flower exports contributes nearly one per cent from the flower industry. It has grown in significance to a vibrant flower industry worldwide.

It is estimated that in Kenya, over 500,000 people, including over 100,000 flower farm employees depend on the floriculture industry impacting over two million livelihoods.

On the other hand, Ethiopia has become the second largest flower exporter in Africa, according to the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA). Ethiopia is the second top flower exporting country from Africa due to the support of Ethiopian Airlines latest cargo facility and largest network.

Ethiopian Cargo is the largest cargo operator in Africa and a key player in the global flower export industry. It’s a trusted partner for flower exporters worldwide, especially during peak seasons like Valentine’s Day.

Approximately 50 per cent of exported flowers are sold through the Dutch Auctions, although direct sales are growing. In the United Kingdom, supermarkets are the main outlets.

Over 25 per cent of exported flowers are delivered directly to these outlets, providing an opportunity for value addition at source through sleeving, labelling and bouquet production. Kenyan flowers are sold in more than 60 countries.

Europe accounts for nearly 70 per cent of Kenya’s cut flower exports and coronavirus restrictions had slashed daily orders by half, threatening thousands of jobs in East Africa’s richest economy.

The biggest buyers of cut flowers are the EU and the US, but the biggest growers and exporters are the Netherlands, Ecuador, Colombia, Kenya and Ethiopia. Roses, carnations and chrysanthe – mums are the most popular blooms.

As this market has grown, there has been a noticeable shift and concentration among its participants. Imports were dominated by the US, the UK, and Ger – many in 2003, with respective shares of total imports of 66.3 per cent, 12.1 per cent, and 4.4 per cent.

By 2024, the US imported 53.6 per cent of the total, followed by the Netherlands at 31.2 per cent, a main distribution center for flower reexports, and the UK now far behind at 5.5 per cent.

Colombia was the lead exporter in 2003 with a 50.2 per cent market share, followed by Ecuador at 16.2 per cent and the Netherlands at 8.9 per cent. Colombia has since pulled back to 42.3 per cent.

The Netherlands has been knocked off the list in favor of expanded market shares by Ecuador and Kenya, as well as by the newcomer Ethiopia. Two key factors contributed to this shift.

First, trade agreements reduced tariffs and barriers, increasing exports and opening markets for developing nations. Second, developments in air cargo, including improved refrigeration and logistics, ensured that flowers remained fresh and enabled seamless global distribution of large volumes on time.

Air transportation has greatly facilitated the trade in all kinds of perishable goods, including flowers. These evolutions have prompted new specializations in the function of emerging comparative advantages, leading to greater market concentration.

As these factors embody little to be considered swoonworthy, we leave our readers to ponder which countries might have a comparative advantage in romance.

