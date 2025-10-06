‘Increased Foreign Inflows Boosting Nigeria’s Forex Reserves’

The recent surge in Nigeria’s capital inflow contributed to the significant increase in the country’s external reserves in recent times, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. The analysts stated this while commenting on the recently re-leased Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monthly economic report for April 2025.

They noted that although the apex bank’s data shows that foreign capital inflow headed south in April 2025, “recent data indicate a renewed interest from offshore investors, driven by elevated interest rates.”

According to the analysts, the resurgence in foreign inflow “has contributed to a notable boost in the nation’s external reserves,” resulting in the reserves rising by $1.9 billion Month-on-Month (MoM), to reach $41.3 billion as of the end of August 2025.

In fact, the analysts, who noted that capital inflow declined to $0.79 billion in April 2025, down from $1.17 billion recorded in the previous month, compared with the $0.77 billion recorded in April 2024, attributed the drop to “a slowdown in foreign portfolio activity during the review month.” They stated: “Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs), which typically dominate the share 91% of total capital inflow, decreased by -33% Month-on-Month (MoM) to $0.72 bn in April 2025.

“The sharp m/m decline can be attributed to subdued interest in fixed-income securities due to global risk-off sentiment, following heightened uncertainty arising from President Trump’s aggressive tariff policies. “Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows remained subdued, eflecting ongoing concerns about macroeconomic stability.

In April, FDI inflows declined to a modest $0.01 bn, down from $0.04 bn in the previous month. “Other investment inflows, primarily consisting of loans, recorded a slight uptick in April, rising to $0.07 bn from $0.06 bn in the previous month. “The banking sector remained the top recipient of capital inflows, attracting $0.49 bn, which accounted for 61.7% of the total. This was followed by the financing sector, which received $0.23 bn, representing 29.0% of total inflows.”

However, they further said: “Looking ahead, recent data indicate a renewed interest from offshore investors, driven by elevated interest rates. This resurgence in foreign participation has contributed to a notable boost in the nation’s external reserves. “Consequently, the external reserves position rose by $1.9 bn Month-Month (MoM), reaching $41.3 bn as of the end of August 2025.”

New Telegraph reports that the CBN’s monthly economic report for May 2025, released last week, shows that capital inflow increased to $1.70 billion, from $0.79 billion in the preceding month, with FPI rising to $1.35 billion, from $0.72 billion.

Financial experts note that the demand for foreign bonds has led to portfolio managers selling FX to the CBN to buy naira, which they then use to purchase naira instruments. They further note that the surge in foreign capital inflow is driving the appreciation of the naira and accretion of the external reserves.