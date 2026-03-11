Increased Fitness May Amplify Brain Boost –Study

A new study led by researchers at University College London (UCL) suggests that getting fitter may significantly amplify the brain benefits of a single workout.

The research, published in the journal ‘Brain Research,’ found that improving physical fitness increases the release of a key brain-boosting protein after exercise, potentially enhancing cognitive performance.

Scientists followed 30 previously inactive adults—23 men and seven women— through a 12-week cycling programme, training three times a week.

Over time, participants’ aerobic fitness improved, measured using VO2max tests, which track the body’s ability to consume and use oxygen during intense activity.

The researchers then examined levels of Brain‑Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), a protein essential for brain health. BDNF helps form new neurons and strengthens synapses—the connections between brain cells—while supporting the survival of existing neurons.