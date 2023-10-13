Increased Crude Oil Production Recipe To Nigeria’s Problem – Lokpobiri

…targets 2bn barrels as crude oil hits 1.4bn bpd

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said the recipe to solving the many problems Nigeria and Nigerians were grappling with, was increasing the production of crude oil to generate more revenue.

Lokpobiri who spoke during a meeting with members of the Energy Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) on Friday in Abuja, revealed that there was a steady increase in crude oil production even as he announced Nigeria was currently producing 1.4 billion barrels per day.

According to him, his ambition was to ensure Nigeria’s crude oil production status hits 2 billion barrels by the end of the year and also to rekindle the confidence big players in the industry especially the Independent Oil Companies (IOCs), have on the sector and country in general.

He said: “Recall when I assumed office I said we have a sole agenda to increase production. When you increase production you get more revenue and that is the recipe for all the problems we have in this country.

“Nigeria is still more dependent on oil; if you look at that budget it is more mediated on how many barrels of oil we produce. Although the oil and gas industry we are thriving better these days, for us to solve our problems we need to earn a lot of forex and a substantial part of that forex comes from the oil.

“My ambition is to see how I can lead the sector to increase production so that we can get more revenue to build on strategic national projects in the country.”

“As I recall, we are already steadily increasing production as of last month we were producing 1.1 billion barrels, and as of today, it has increased to 1.4 billion barrels exclusive of Condensate Oil. if you include Condensate Oil it will be 1.7 billion.

“As I get the reports from relevant authorities, today we are producing about 1.4 billion barrels of crude excluding Condensate Oil but our target is to see how we can hit 2 billion and beyond at the end of the year and this can only be possible if all stakeholders come together to ensure this happens.

The minister who highlighted insecurity as a major challenge to the progress of the sector, noted that the crude oil production increase was a result of engagement with critical stakeholders in the oil sector, to address the identified problem.

“The reason why we were underperforming was because of insecurity and gradually we are tackling that. I have had cause to interact with some of those stakeholders In the sector, my engagement with them is already bringing results, and that’s why we are seeing a steady rise in production.

“We still have a long way to go but we have identified where the problem is, where we are getting the shortfalls and we are already addressing them.”

Lokpobiri further solicited the support of ECAN in achieving his agenda for the sector even as he disclosed he had engaged with key players in the oil industry including IOCs, operators in the and downstream, local refiners, local producers to figure out their respective problems in order to draw up proper frameworks aimed at rolling out sustainable solutions.

“We are addressing their problems; once we identify a problem we provide a solution. Some of these solutions may not be immediate but we want to identify them and draw up a framework to address those problems.

“I want to assure you, we have been here for two months and I can assure you that at the end of the year, all of us will see a visible difference between when we came and where I intend to take the sector to by the end of the year.

Commenting on the divestment in the sector, the minister said he was also out to rekindle the confidence of the industry which has become very competitive in the regional and international oil market, by ensuring governance and fiscal regulating frameworks provide opportunities and incentives for IOCs who were now open to so many options outside the country.