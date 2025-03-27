Increase Projection, Protection Of Women, Children, Islamic Scholar Tells NAWOJ

Share

Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has been tasked to increase projection and protection advocacy on women and children, as part of their objectives on inclusion good governance and gender support.

This was revealed by an Islamic Scholar, Shayhk Almoruf Olawale Isola Ph.D, Guest Speaker at the maiden edition of NAWOJ Osun chapter Ramadan Lecture, tagged: Stakeholders Role in Protecting Women and Children Despite Challenges, – The Islamic Perspective, held at NUJ Press Center, Osogbo.

The Islamic Cleric who is the Chairman Osun Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board pointed out the importance of supporting and promoting women in leadership positions, stating that the time has come for an increase in publicity of successful women in Nigeria.

Stressing that protection of women and children starts from the home front, the Guest Speaker represented by Dr Badmus Issa Abdulwaheed, Chief Imam of Fountain University, opined that successful women should be celebrated to shine as role models for future generations.

Citing examples of successful women in leadership positions, he said women who are now breaking ground in all sectors should be celebrated and urged them to strengthen their support of each other till they reach the height of governance and global recognition.

At the programme which had in attendance, members of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria FOMWAN, Nasrul‐Lahi‐il Fathi Society of Nigeria NASFAT, Al Fatih Ul Quareeb Islamic Society of Nigeria QUAREEB, among others, the Guest Speaker charged women to protect the children well irrespective of their status, nurture them with God’s word and imbibe in them the ethos of hard work and success.

Dr Badmus urged the women to identify practical strategies to engage stakeholders to make a positive impact while they strengthened collaboration and networking and renewed their commitment to promoting the well-being and safety of women and children across the board.

Stating that women and children faces violence, he cautioned against domestic violence, urged couples to love and support each other, and he also asked that bad person(s) perpetrators of vices against women and children, and persons with disability, should be exposed in line of ending crimes with the society, thereby creating enabling environment and protecting their gender.

He also charged NAWOJ to increase its collaboration with women’s associations and spread its advocacy on representation, good governance, empowerment, equality, inclusion, sustainable development and secure society.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Day: Osun Chief of Staff Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, represented by Dr Adisa Sodiq Olode stated that women right from their existence as the girl child, to adulthood till their lifetime, plays important roles in individuals, family life and the society.

He opined that the government of the day in the Osun state, under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke, as a stakeholder in protecting women and children, will not relent in its duties as the Chief Security Officer in the state.

He prayed for more strength for the women whom he described as strong pillars of support and prayed for the children to grow and succeed in their endeavours.

The Osun Council Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu in his remarks, commended NAWOJ for being a frontline ambassador of women and children in the state.

Hinging on the importance of women as grandmothers, mothers, sisters and children, he congratulated parents that have female gender among their children, adding that their caring nature is unequalled.

Earlier in her address of welcome, Osun NAWOJ Chairperson Comrade Abisola Ariwodola reiterated that as journalists, the association have a unique responsibility to amplify the voices of the marginalized and vulnerable through reporting, adding that with their position, they have seen firsthand devastating impact of violence, abuse, and neglect on women and children.

Recognising that the protection of women and children is a collective responsibility that requires the active engagement of all stakeholders, including Islamic scholars, community leaders, policymakers, and individuals, she opined that religion drums the importance of safeguarding the rights and dignity of women and children in the communities and society at large.

Commending the Chairman of the day, Guest speaker, NUJ Osun council and participants of the Osun NAWOJ maiden Ramadan lecture, she affirmed that promoting education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, inclusion, as well as addressing issues such as domestic violence, child marriage, and human trafficking, are practical strategies for stakeholders to make a positive impact.

Ariwodola declared the readiness of the female journalists association to work together with organisations and stakeholders to create a society that values and protects the rights and dignity of all individuals, particularly the protection of women and children from harm, exploitation, and abuse, Osogbo

The Osun NAWOJ maiden Ramadan lecture had in attendance former Zonal Secretary B-ZONE Comrade Funmi Adekoya-Ojo, NUJ Osun council Secretary Comrade Adeyemi Aboderin, NUJ Chapel Chairman Ministry of Information Comrade Sofiu AbdulGaniyu, and Special Assistant to Osun Governor on Widows Affairs Nike Adeleke, among others.

