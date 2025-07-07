Increase Our Allocation For More Projects, Gov Otti Appeals To RMAFC

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has appealed to the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to increase revenue allocation to the state to enable the execution of more developmental projects.

He made the appeal while receiving the Federal Commissioner representing Abia State at RMAFC, Mrs. Nkechi Oti, who paid him a courtesy visit to present a report following her familiarisation tour and stakeholder engagements across the state.

Governor Otti noted that increased fiscal allocation from the federation account would enhance the state’s ability to execute critical projects, some of which are currently constrained by funding challenges.

He emphasized his administration’s prudent financial management, which, he said, earned Abia State commendable recognition in a recent report by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

“Anything you can do to help us increase our federal allocation will be very much appreciated by your state and government. Once again, thank you for the report. I will take my time to go through it,” he said.

“We have a lot of projects on our hands. If we get more funds to execute them, why not? Particularly since we have demonstrated financial discipline.

“I’m sure you may have seen the report last week which shows our state has made significant progress in debt reduction. That could only have happened because we are disciplined in terms of spending. We spend only when necessary and for the right reasons,” Otti added.

On the issue of overstaffing at the Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC), highlighted in the report, Governor Otti assured that his administration would address it with caution to avoid abrupt job losses.

Earlier, Mrs. Nkechi Oti said her visit was part of her familiarisation tour, following her appointment as Federal Commissioner. She acknowledged the Governor’s achievements in various sectors, including road infrastructure, digitalization of internally generated revenue, upgrading of public schools and healthcare centres, as well as the recruitment of over 5,000 teachers.

She, however, pointed out some challenges observed during the visit, including the overstaffing at ASOPADEC and the need for improved community engagement in oil-producing areas.