‘Increase in Petrol Prices, Others Pushes Drive for Alternative Energy’

Oil Price Falls to $84 per Barrel

Meanwhile, professionals have said the increase in petrol prices, demand for energy, environmental concerns, energy access, and diversification, have driven the search for alternative energy sources. They stated that exploring alternative energy sources in Nigeria is crucial for the country’s sustainable development and energy security.

They noted that Nigeria has traditionally relied heavily on fossil fuels, primarily oil and gas, for its energy needs. The professionals made the observations at the end of a ‘Policy Intervention series on alternative fuel’ by BusinessDay in Lagos, according to a communique made available to journalists yesterday.

The communique was signed by BusinessDay Deputy Editor, Lolade Akinmurele. It said: “There is a need to develop holistic policies to help drive the adoption of alternative energies. Nigeria needs robust infrastructure investment in the midstream sector to be able to explore alternative energies.

“Alternative energy adoption policies must focus on the pain points. Natural gas is at the heart of alternative energies and requires more attention from the government and stakeholders. Nigeria needs policy coordination and political will to move the needle on attracting investments into alternative energies.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate fell and traded just above $84 per barrel by mid-session yesterday while Brent International hovered above $86 per barrel.