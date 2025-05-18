Incorporate Moderate Exercise Into Your Lifestyle, May & Baker Urges Nigerians

Share

As part of activities to mark the 2025 World Hypertension Day, May & Baker Nigeria Plc has called on Nigerians to embrace regular walking and moderate exercise as essential components of a healthy lifestyle to combat high blood pressure.

Speaking during the company’s awareness walk held in Ikeja on Friday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, Mr. Patrick Ajah, emphasized the critical need for increased public awareness and preventive action against hypertension—a silent killer that often presents no symptoms until it’s too late.

“World Hypertension Day, commemorated annually on May 17, presents a vital opportunity to highlight the dangers of high blood pressure,” Ajah said. “Many Nigerians, due to poor access to healthcare or a reluctance to undergo regular checkups, unknowingly live with dangerously high blood pressure levels.”

The symbolic walk, themed ‘World Hypertension Day Walk for Life: Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control it, Live Longer’, began at the company’s headquarters on Sapara Street Industrial Estate. It proceeded through Adeniyi Jones, Allen Roundabout, and Ikeja Underbridge, before ending at the Ikeja Local Government Area office and returning to the May & Baker office.

Participants—including staff of May & Baker, officials from the Lagos State Government, and media representatives—distributed informational handbills on the importance of routine blood pressure checks and exercise in preventing cardiovascular diseases. At various checkpoints, including Allen Roundabout and Ikeja Underbridge, pedestrians were offered free blood pressure screenings and motivational gifts from the company.

Ajah reiterated that walking, particularly for adults over 40, remains one of the simplest and most effective exercises for maintaining heart health and controlling blood pressure. “Routine physical activity like walking helps reduce blood pressure and improves overall cardiovascular health,” he said.

He also cautioned that while exercise is important, individuals must tailor their routines to their age and health status to avoid overexertion, which could be counterproductive.

In addition to physical activity, Ajah stressed the importance of healthy dietary habits. He recommended diets rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and low in salt and saturated fats to help reduce hypertension risk.

According to him, early detection through regular blood pressure monitoring remains key to effective management and prevention.

