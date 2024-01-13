Incorporate Forex Trading In NYSC Scheme, Experts Advise FG

The Federal Government has been advised to incorporate forex trading in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Department (SAED) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Convener of Forex Millionaire Expo, Benson Jeffrey alongside other forex trade experts-Refiloe Nkele Forex Pioneer, South Africa; Kojo Forex, CEO, KojoForex Academy and Sam Keys

CEO, Freedom Tradehouse made the call on Friday.

Convener of Forex Millionaire Expo held on Saturday, January 13, said there was need for more Nigerian youths to be legitimately empowered and look away from internet fraud and other criminal acts.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Jeffrey who journeyed into forex trading over seven years ago and said he had no regrets.He, encouraged individuals across boards who can access an internet enabled phone and laptop to acquire forex trading skills in order to earn in foreign currency, earn extra income and overcome Nigeria’s economic challenge.

He stated:”My highest recommendation is that the government add forex to the SAED programme. The already existing skills including barbing are nice and valuable but I think money management skill, or a forex trader is what every household should have because that is where they get to learn risk management, trade management and also manage their emotions.Anyone can learn forex trading as long as you have a phone and you can operate it.”

Corroborating Jeffrey, Kojo Forex urged youths and other individuals to “take advantage of the exchange rate technicality…You may wake up and naira is N2000 to a dollars what will you do? Nothing. They might not necessarily be taking advantage of it in equivalent of naira to USD but USD to euros or pounds.”

CEO, Freedom Tradehouse, Sam Keys added that the Forex Millionaire Expo will equip many with the secrets and technicalities to navigate the world of forex trading with profit making.

On his part, Nkele Forex Pioneer, South Africa, who has been into forex for 15 years and described himself as an Evangelist of Forex, narrated how forex trading changed his life from the slum of South Africa to living a comfortable life, hence his encouragement of youths and others to embrace forex.