‘Inconsistent Reporting Exposes Accountability Gaps In State Finances’

The 2025 Q3 State Fiscal Transparency League Table has revealed wide disparities in how Nigerian states manage and disclose public finance information, underscoring persistent gaps in budget implementation reporting and procurement transparency that continue to affect accountability at the subnational level.

The assessment, published by BudgIT, evaluates states based on the availability, timeliness and completeness of key fiscal documents, the functionality of e-Procurement portals, and the accessibility of fiscal data repositories on official state websites.

According to the league table, several states emerged as top performers, securing first position due to strong compliance across transparency indicators. These include Anambra, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Osun and Plateau States.

Their high rankings were driven by consistent publication of budget implementation reports, fully functional e-Procurement portals, and comprehensive fiscal data repositories that enable citizens to track government spending.

A large group of states clustered around 12th position, reflecting moderate performance marked by strong budget reporting but notable weaknesses in procurement transparency.

States in this category include Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Imo, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Oyo, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe States. In many of these states, e-Procurement portals were either partially updated or lacked critical details such as awarded contracts, project values and contractor information, limiting their overall scores.

Mid-to-lower ranked states exposed more serious transparency gaps. Niger and Ogun States ranked 26th, showing relatively strong budget documentation but weak or incomplete procurement disclosures.

Abia, Borno, Delta, Enugu, Ondo and Zamfara States ranked 28th, reflecting mixed performance characterised by accessible fiscal data repositories but non-functional or poorly populated e-Procurement platforms.

At the bottom of the table, Bauchi State ranked 34th, while Kano State placed 35th and Rivers State ranked 36th. These states recorded significant challenges, including missing budget implementation reports, inaccessible fiscal data portals, and inactive e-Procurement systems, all of which severely constrained public access to financial information.