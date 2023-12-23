Inconsistent Chelsea, Wolves at Molineux

Two inconsistent sides are set to clash at Molineux in the first Premier League fixture to be played on Christmas Eve since 1995 when Wolves welcome Chelsea for some festive football. The hosts have lost four of their last seven matches but beat top-four chasing Spurs recently, while the visitors have lost three of their last six but put in a great performance to beat Europa League side Brighton just a few games ago – high- lighting both teams’ inconsistency.

It is a tough game to call, but Wolves will be feeling confident having gone six games unbeaten on their own patch, in a run that has included wins over giants Manchester City as well as draws with Champions League-chasing sides Newcastle and Aston Villa. They beat Chelsea at Molineux 1-0 last season and could inflict more misery on the Blues, who have struggled on the road of late.

The Blues’ last three away games have all ended in defeat, losing to a Newcastle 4-1 before going down 2-1 to an out-ofform Manchester United and 2-0 to relegation candidates Everton. Their away form had been solid before those trio of losses and their poor results may be a symptom of their ever-growing injury list. First-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, left-backs Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, captain Reece James and centre-back Wesley Fofana are just a few of their injured players and missing that many bodies, especially in defence, seems to be taking its toll on Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

They could come unstuck once again on their travels against Wolves, just as Manchester City and Spurs have already this season, and the points may remain in the Black Country. While recent respective home and away records for the two sides may point only towards a Wolves win, it is worth covering the potential of a draw as a safety measure.

Three of the last five meetings between these sides have finished all-square and three of the hosts’ matches in their six-game unbeaten run have also finished as draws. Both teams have scored in four of Chelsea’s last five away games while the same is true for six of Wolves’ last seven at Molineux, suggesting the two sides – who look relatively evenly-matched and are separated by just three points in the Premier League table – could cancel each other out on Christmas Eve.