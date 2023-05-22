Incoming Govs: NGF pushes for quality governance

It was the third edition of the induction ceremony aimed at equipping the in- coming governors with the requisite skills and prepare them for the tasks before them as chief executives of their respective states. The first edition was held in 2011. But due to the crisis that factionalised the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the 36 state governors then, no such induction was held in 2015 before the then new governors assumed office. The second edition, a two-day event, was held in 2019. Incidentally, only nine governors at that induction were re-elected for a second term in office on March 18 governorship election, which qualifies them to participate in this year’s edition. Eight are still serving, while one lost re-election. This year’s edition was a three-day event unlike the previous ones. It covered a wide range of areas such as transition from campaigning to governance, team recruitment, managing security and economy, revenue generation, social investment and communications, among others. Similar induc- tion was also organised for spouses of the incoming governors to prepare them for the roles they are expected to play in their respective states. Outgoing chairman of the NGF, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, said experts in the aforementioned areas were invited “to share their expertise on democratic governance in a diverse political economy with unique peculiarities in modern governance framework.”

Those invited are technocrats, experts in economy and business management, outgoing and serving governors as well as seasoned politicians from within and outside the country, and development part- ners – Bill and Miranda Gates Foundation, Dangote Foundation, The Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), United Nations International Chil- dren’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Cha- tham House and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Two Nigerians – Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iwea- la (Director General of the World Trade Or- ganisation – WTO) and Amina Mohammed (Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations – UN), equally made presentations at the event. Incidentally, they served as ministers in Nigeria before they were called for higher assignments. Experts from outside the country, who were invited to speak to the incoming gov- ernors, included Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City (NYC), United States America (USA), who addressed the governors virtually; Terry McAu- liffe and O’Malley Martin Joseph, both former governors in America as well as Peter N’yongo, governor of Kisumu County in Kenya. Some outgoing and serving Ni- gerian governors equally shared their experiences and ideas with the returning and newly-elected governors. At a farewell dinner for the outgoing governors, past gover- nors shared their experiences with those exiting the forum on life after office.

No doubt, most Nigerian po- litical leaders have attended many training programmes and work- shops both within and outside the country but none of these reflected in the type of leadership witnessed in the country since independence. The last eight years seemed to have been worse. The huge debt burden, decadent poverty, growing insecurity, dis- trust among ethnic nationalities and corruption in government are some of the challenges the incoming administration will have to contend with. Bala Mohammed, who has been re- elected for a second term in office as Bau- chi State governor, wondered why the lending nations and institutions would continue to give Nigeria loans and assistance without raising the red flag. “They should be able to tell the manag- ers of our economy that we cannot con- tinue to borrow endlessly. Our debt ser- vicing requirement is about 95 per cent of the revenue, and the states are affected by this macro-economic reality. The oil proceeds are not been shared; we are going to go under unless we do something inward to really correct our own perception, our own no- tions and our own approaches to the management of the economy of the country,” he warned. For the incoming Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, youth neglect and porous borders are to be blamed for the spate of insecurity in the country. “We need to get back to the drawing table,” the Catholic priest turn politician advised. Insecurity in the country, which was confined mainly to the North- East before the outgoing administration assumed office in 2015 has exacerbated and has engulfed every region of the country.

The nation’s security architecture appeared to have collapsed. The incoming ad- ministration both at national and sub-national levels are expected to reverse this trend. Anambra State governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who shared his experience in tackling insecurity in his state since he assumed office about a year ago, said security is largely local and every locality has its own peculiarities. He advocated both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to tackle the menace. His words: “National security architecture places much of the kinetic architecture almost exclusively on the shoulders of the federal government,” even though state governors are called chief security officers of their states. He agreed with Alia that the solution is job opportunities and empowerment of the youths.

Soludo said his administration is adopting similar measure. Commending the amnesty programme for repentant militants of the Niger Delta by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration, which restored peace in the region, Soludo said his administration is adopting similar measure in Anambra State. “We asked people to come out of the bush and we empower them or retrain them, rehabilitate them,” the governor said, adding, “that ought to be partly re- sponsibility of the federal government, but we are footing the bill.”

He further said: “About 5,000 youths are undergoing that programme and the next month or two, we will be dolling out some billions (of naira) to them, and the second cohort of another 5,000 will go into the trade as well: youths about 10,000, get- ting to 20,000 receiving digital skills. “We have employed 5,000 teachers; you know trying to get the youths deal with some of the basic sources of the problem, which is unemployment, joblessness and hopelessness in society and trying to mobilise people even at their roots is not easy. We have now a cooperative movement, trying to empower hundreds of hundreds of them at the various routes.

“So, the non-kinetic approach is very, very important. But I think at the heart of it all, is getting the federal agencies in strong collaboration with the state governments to get it to work.” Nigeria has had leadership challenges, both at national and sub-national levels, since independence; it was against this backdrop that speaker after speaker took time to iden- tify factors affecting good governance in the country and how the incoming governors could avoid such pitfalls. This was the major thrust of Okonjo-Iweala and Amina Moham- med’s presentations.

The WTO Director-General, who spoke on the “Challenge of Nation Building,” regretted that “the fatal mistake in nation-building is refusing to learn lessons, and failing to course- correct where needed.” This, she said has been been the bane of leadership in Nigeria. The greatest of such mistake, according to her, is lack of trust, a commodity, which she added, has always been fragile in the coun- try but has been broken after the 2023 general election. “Nigeria is a country with no social con- tract, which means that Nigerian political leaders have never been able to agree with each other to stick to a common set of prin- ciples, values and policies that consistently deliver for the citizens regardless of ethnic group or political persuasion,” she said.

“This has ripple effects in a weak economy resulting in faltering macroeconomic stabil- ity, and rising poverty with about 95 million people in the country living below poverty line as at 2022, according to the World Bank. The security challenges in Nigeria have put the country at the risk of food insecurity and possible increase of Nigerians facing hunger from 17 million to 25 million between June and August this year. “It is really hurtful when I hear Nigeria listed internationally as one of those coun- tries where people may need food assistance,” Okonjo-Iweala regretted, stating that “as a country with fertile arable land, we have no business being in that category.” Nigeria at the moment is facing a heavy debt burden, which rose from N19.3 trillion in 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, to N91.6 trillion in 2023, as he prepares for leave office. Okonjo-Iweala noted that the debt-to-GDP ratio has almost doubled from 20 per cent to 39 per cent over that time period.

She said: “While the debt-to-GDP ratio may not look so alarming, as revenues decline, the burden of debt servicing has increased dra- matically. The debt service to revenue ratio is certainly alarming, at 83.2 per cent in 2021 and 96.3 per cent in 2022, according to the World Bank. “This means that at the federal level, after servicing our debt there is little room to pay for recurrent expenditures, let alone investment. The fiscal deficit of 5.3 per cent of GDP is higher than our agreed fiscal rule of three per cent of GDP: this has to be carefully moni- tored and brought down.” On revenue from the states, which is not looking brighter either as most states depend- ed on the monthly allocations by Federal Account and Allocation Committee (FAAC) to survive, Okonjo-Iweala noted that analysis of data from the National Bureau of Statis- tics (NBS) and State Audited Financial State- ments (SAFS) by the civic-tech group BudgIT, showed that 33 states rely on federal transfers for the majority of their revenue. “For 13 of these states, monthly FAAC al- locations accounted for over 70 per cent of revenue,” she said, stating that “aggregated IGR (internally generated revenue) from the 36 states did rise from N1.2 trillion in 2020 to N1.61 trillion in 2021, but this pales in com- parison to FAAC allocations to states of N2.23 trillion in 2020, N2.42 trillion in 2021 and N3.16 trillion in 2022.”

According to her, the FAAC allocation received by some states is bigger than the budgets of several African countries, which recorded growth rate of between four and six per cent. Unfortunately, there is such no corresponding growth rate in any of these states, which calls for transparent and efficient use of states’ share of federal allocations. Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary General, also stated that the task for nation- building needs greater attention due to grow- ing mistrust among people, intolerance and lack of sense of solidarity and common pur- pose.

“Our social fabric is torn and people question the social contract between leaders and citizens,” she added. According to her, the slow pace of change in the world’s largest economies is even not helping matter, with its threat on climate change target. She noted that while the rest of the world, in the past three years, groan under heavy yoke of climate change, disruption of eco- nomic and social activities by COVID-19 pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine, Nigeria bears additional burden of terrorism and banditry with heavy human and financial costs. Mohammed said the UNDP estimated that Nigeria has lost over $97 billion to terrorism in 10 years. The effect of this, she noted, is poor standard of living, which she blamed on lack of social cohesion by Nigerian politi- cians. “When we fail to deliver for people on their rights and their future, we erode their faith in power, in politics, in the state. And that re- sults in a loss of trust, resentment between generations and towards elites; and in greater tensions between groups, cultures, ethnicities, and religions. “The only way to build a more cohesive nation and a more harmonious world is to deliver better for people; better services, bet- ter opportunities, better safety, better govern- ment, and a healthier environment.” She called for massive investment and political attention in a number of concrete areas such as energy, where an estimated 36 per cent of households do not have access to the electricity grid; food and agriculture; edu- cation and skills; digital connectivity; social protection and environment. “In each of these areas, we face great chal- lenges but if we can find the tools to break- through, the opportunities for Nigeria and indeed the world are immense. So we need to make sure that Nigeria does not get left be- hind,” she advised, and tasked the incoming governors on leadership, institutional capac- ity, trusted partnerships and internally gener- ated revenue (IGR). She told them that committed leadership would enable them tap into abundant opportu- nities towards inclusive sustainable develop- ment that leaves no one behind.

“First term goes very fast and the second even faster! Campaign promises made must be delivered and that’s hard. It requires an effective team. Resource constraints are real. Domestic resource mobilisation is urgent. Prioritising, phasing and leveraging other partnerships will be key. Communicating and consulting creates less distractions and manages expectations. Mindsets must change. “Under the constitution of Nigeria you have the authority and the responsibility to deliver on critical foundations of infrastructure and services that deliver on social and economic development,” she added.

The US government, through its agencies, the United State Agency for International De- velopment (USAID), US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), as well as Walter Reeds, has been rendering humanitar- ian assistance to the Nigerian government in the areas of health, education, economic development and good governance. In 2021 alone, the US said it invested $855 million in Nigeria. “We are the largest bilateral contributor of humanitarian and development assistance in the country. None of this would be possible, or would have the tremendous impact that it does, without your collaboration and partner- ship at the state level. “We collaborate with and help train law enforcement and other security forces. We also work with Nigeria on bolstering education, enhancing the business climate, and working to improve court administration and reduce pretrial detention, to name a few more,” said US ambassador to Nigeria David Green. As Marx and Engels noted: “The philoso- phers have interpreted the world in various ways; the point however is to change it.” The incoming governors will, in the next four years, convince Nigerians that the lectures were not mere talk-shop!