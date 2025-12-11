Income Loss Threatens Future Of Afrobeats –Harvard Report

A research report of the Harvard Law School’s Centre for the Study of African Economies and Societies (CSASE) has revealed a troubling pattern of structural income loss, threatening the future of the industry.

Afrobeats is one of the world’s most influential musical forces as Nigerian artists sell out global arenas, dominate streaming charts, and shape global pop culture. However, Africa captures only a small fraction of the wealth generated by the Afrobeats booms.

The report which will be unveiled in Lagos on Thursday, showed that in 2023, Afrobeats generated around $100 million globally, but only a tiny fraction of that income reached African creators. “Despite being one of the fastest-growing music markets, Africa remains the lowest royalty-earning region worldwide.

The report from Harvard points out that the gap is not accidental, but structural,” it stated. Professor Olufunmilayo Arewa, who authored the report, stated that Afrobeats rose to global prominence at a period when the music industry was undergoing major changes.

“Streaming reshaped revenue models, shifting power to three major global labels, namely Universal, Sony, and Warner. Digital platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and TikTok also increased in their leverage over musicians and artists. “These players collectively control distribution, data, royalties, metadata, and intellectual property norms.”