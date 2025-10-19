Income Earned Abroad, Repatriated Into Nigeria Exempted From Tax – Oyedele

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, has clarified that income earned abroad and repatriated into Nigeria by non-resident individuals is exempted from tax, whether or not such income was taxed abroad.

Oyedele made this known through his post on X, where he provided detailed explanations on the implications of the new tax reform laws for Nigerians in the diaspora.

According to him, Nigeria has Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs) with several countries, and the new tax laws also provide for unilateral relief in cases where a DTA does not exist, to ensure that the same income is not taxed twice.

He further clarified that genuine personal transfers, such as family remittances, gifts, refunds (e.g., flight tickets), or community savings contributions, are not regarded as taxable income. Only income earned or deemed to be income, such as wages, business profits, or investment returns will be subject to tax.

“Every individual is required to self-report their income and pay tax where applicable. Tax authorities are expected to issue guidelines on how to distinguish taxable from non-taxable inflows,” Oyedele stated.

On how tax residency is determined and whether non-residents with Nigerian assets or accounts will be taxed, Oyedele explained that residency is based on the 183-day rule, cumulative days of physical presence in Nigeria within a 12-month period.

“Non-residents are taxed only on income derived from Nigeria, such as rental income, dividends, or business profits,” he noted. “Diaspora Nigerians living abroad who are not tax-resident in Nigeria are not taxed on their foreign employment or business income. Dual citizenship has no impact on the tax status of an individual, whether resident or non-resident.”

Speaking on the impact of the new laws, set to take effect in January 2026 on investments such as stocks, real estate, bonds, treasury bills, and Sukuk, Oyedele said that income from such investments is either exempt, subject to capital gains tax (CGT), or withholding tax as a final tax.

He reaffirmed that government bonds, including Sukuk, are tax-exempt, while CGT applies to the sale of real estate, excluding owner-occupied buildings. Shares are exempt up to ₦150 million in proceeds or ₦10 million in gains per year, he added.

“Dividends, non-government bond interest, and rental income are subject to a 10% withholding tax as final tax, which may be reduced to 7.5% for recipients in countries such as the UK, South Africa, and China,” he explained.

Clarifying whether pensions, stipends, or remote work earnings of Nigerians abroad would be taxed if received into Nigerian bank accounts, Oyedele said such income would not be taxable unless it arises from work done within Nigeria.

“Pensions and stipends from abroad are not taxed in Nigeria unless received for work done in Nigeria. Remote workers are taxed based on the rules in the country where they reside or earn such income, not merely where payment is made,” he said.

Oyedele reiterated that for residents of Nigeria, worldwide income applies, subject to relevant reliefs, allowances, and exemptions, including low-income thresholds.

The new tax reform laws are expected to become operational in January 2026.