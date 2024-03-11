Inclusivity: Senate To Advance Course Of Nigerian Women

The Nigerian Senate has expressed its willingness to advance the course of Nigerian women and girls.

The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Ireti Kingibe made this known at the 2024 International Women’s Day conference organised by Female Journalist Network Nigeria in collaboration with Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Abuja.

“The Senate Committee on Women Affairs (SCOWA) is committed to amplifying women’s contribution while ensuring their role in socio-economic development is recognized.

“SCOWA is set to foster a culture of inclusivity, equity and security through educational drive and advocacy for women. We are also willing to advance the course of women and girls in the country”

The president, of Female Journalist Network Nigeria, Joy Asonye, in her opening speech said the primary objectives of the conference are twofold.

“Firstly, we aim to intentionally amplify the voices of women in the media to foster a gender-balanced society free from cultural, religious, and societal barriers. Secondly, we will address the critical issue of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by launching informative pamphlets aimed at raising awareness and ending this criminal practice in Nigeria”.

She extends gratitude to the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, the Senator representing the FCT, Senator Ireti Kingibe, for her unwavering support and motherly embrace of this conference.

“I hope that we emerge with a renewed determination to spotlight women’s issues, celebrate their achievements, and empower them to claim their rightful place in society.

“By including women from diverse backgrounds and experiences, we foster a rich tapestry of ideas and perspectives that lead to innovative solutions and inclusive decision-making”. she said.

The chairman of the conference, Dakoko Peterside said the theme ‘Together Ensure Inclusivity: Loud her voice’ resonates profoundly with our cultural diversity.

‘There are lots of women that have chattered ceilings, we have numerous women that made their marks, however, we celebrate the strides made so far by Nigerian women.

“The challenges women encounter as regards marginalisation are multifaceted. we continue to deal with the issues of marginalisation of women, we need to work harder to ensure inclusivity and loud the voices of women.

He however laments that there are fewer women in parliament, today “there are fewer women occupying political positions, instead of making progress, we are closing the gate and have left women behind.

“There are concerns that need to be addressed, our women encounter obstacles on the part of economic empowerment. Women are marginalised by cultural bias and education is the way out of all these”

He urged participants to join forces and dismantle those barriers that are hindering women from attaining their full potential while ensuring that no woman’s voice is left unheard.

The chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Bassey Ikpang tasked journalists to amplify the voice of women in their reports.