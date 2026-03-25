Inclusivity, Pomp, Creativity As +234 Art Fair Ends In Lagos

Amid pomp and creativity, the 2026 edition of +234 Art Fair, a curated art fair celebrating contemporary African creativity, with a focus on Nigerian artists across visual art and creative expression, ended on a promising and reassuring note recently.

Hosted by Ecobank Nigeria and Soto Gallery, the 2026 edition of +234 Art Fair, held from March 5 to 8 at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, and guided by the theme Inclusivity— a commitment to seeing more, not just showing more, expanded the frame to spotlight voices and stories that are often unseen creators working outside traditional networks, artists exploring new mediums, and communities whose perspectives enrich our understanding of Nigerian art.

“Inclusivity”, as the organisers noted, is not about adding new doors, but about removing the walls that quietly shape who gets seen. This is very much so as every art scene is shaped by choices that reflect access and privilege just as much as talent.

Through collaborations with universities, art schools, NGOs, and cultural custodians, +234 Art Fair brought overlooked voices into focus, and offered guests, patrons, collectors, teeming arts enthusiasts, artists, scholars, critics, among others, a brilliant showcase of a stunning multidisciplinary exhibition, spanning painting, sculpture, photography, and digital art, which aims to boost the creative economy.

It featured over 1000 artworks by more than 400 emerging Nigerian artists across painting, sculpture, and digital media, marking a significant increase from previous editions that featured about 200 artists. It underscores their commitment to repositioning the sector through equitable representation.

Speaking with journalists, the General Manager/CEO of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts (formerly known as National Theatre), Tola Akerele, who is the founder of +234 Art Fair and Soto Gallery, said the exhibition was created primarily for emerging artists, those who have not exhibited someplace before. Also those who are young and looking for a way to let out steam.

“Some are young and some might not be young but are looking for space to depict what they have,” she said. “I was at Nsukka, for instance, I saw the work of an artist, a teacher of Art, who has been there but not really exposed. He is one of those in this fair. That is part of what we do with +234 Art Fair.

Expose, explore and bring to the fore, those who need it so.” She added that there are so many amazing and talented artists all over the country, stressing that many of them do not always have the platform to showcase their works. “It is not always that galleries have space or time for them.

Therefore, this fair is for people like that. It is good to bring them to the limelight, to the attention of the world. This platform is a way for people to see their works, to see how engaging the works are, the beauty they portray.”

According to Akerele, the choice of Inclusivity as the theme of this year’s edition prompted them to embark on a nationwide outreach across 17 states to discover talents in underserved communities. “We also did documentaries. The documentaries is handled by Osahon Foundation.

The works are in different categories, sculptures, paintings, photographies and so on. The photos are strong, taken mainly while we were on the roads.”

Also, in a chat with journalists, the Head, SME Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, underscored the significance of platforms like +234 Art, stressing that with it they’re able “to provide the right stage, the right platform for visibility, for inclusion, for economic viability for these artists, young, emerging, unknown.”

She said: “For us, it’s not just a business decision, it’s about impact. It’s about changing the narrative from ethnic to global. It’s about ensuring that the global stage sees what Nigerians can do, what the very talented Nigerians can do and offer.

“So +234 Art is very close to our heart. It’s something that, you know, we are very proud of, the outcomes it’s seen year on year. And we believe that by God’s grace, this inclusivity theme will get us the modern international attention and get our young talents to be well noticed, to get them the state that they deserve internationally and get them to grow and blossom beyond the shores of Nigeria.”

She added: “We’re particularly excited about this year’s edition, which is promoting inclusivity.” Earlier, in his address, the event, Director-General of the National Gallery of Arts (NGA), Ahmed Bashir Sodangi, said they’re are working to create structured platforms that connect artists to collectors, institutions, and new audiences.

He noted that a sustainable career must be underpinned by a viable market. “Visibility alone, without access to buyers and structured engagement, cannot build generational success.

“Our goal at the NGA is straightforward but ambitious: to build an ecosystem in which Nigerian artists are not only discovered, but supported, protected, documented, and positioned to thrive over the long term.”

Curator of +234 Art Fair, Eyimofe Ideh, explained the rationale behind the theme, noting that in previous editions, submissions came predominantly from artists in neighbouring states. “This year, we made a deliberate decision to go nationwide, travelling across 17 states from the north, east, south, and west.

“Many of the artists we visited shared the challenges they face. We also tried to offer practical support, including sponsoring the transportation of their works to Lagos, and I think that helped to build trust with communities that had not previously engaged with the fair.”