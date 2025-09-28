Inclusive Leadership: Ebonyi South Backs Tinubu, Nwifuru Second Term Bid

…Says under Tinubu, no zone is marginalised

The communities of Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo in Ebonyi South, under the auspices of OHANIVO General Assembly, have lauded President Bola Tinubu, saying he has broken the jinx of Igbo marginalisation in the trajectory of development and nation-building in Nigeria since the civil war.

In a statement issued on Sunday after rising from its Stakeholders meeting, OHANIVO General Assembly’s Special Adviser on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji, said President Tinubu has renewed the hope of Nigerians for a united and egalitarian future through his considerations for diversity and inclusive leadership and therefore earns their total support come the 2027 presidential election.

In the same vein, the communities expressed their unwavering commitment to the re-election of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, for being consistently intentional in delivering on the People’s Charter of Needs mantra of his administration, which they said had deepened the cause of inclusive development across the State.

Presenting his welcome remarks during the 2025 Iri Ji Festival of OHANIVO General Assembly, the President-General of the Assembly, Hon Darlington Onuabuchi Okereke, said that the statements of endorsement to the President of Nigeria and the Governor of Ebonyi by OHANIVO communities were a reflection of the collective minds of the people of OHANIVO communities.

Speaking during the event, the Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen. David Umahi, who is also the grand patron of OHANIVO General Assembly, thanked the Ebonyi communities for recognising the inclusive development of the Renewed Hope administration of President Tinubu across the six Geo-Political Zones and that of Governor Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

He called on Ndigbo and all inhabitants of the South East to collectively stand to be counted in the support and solidarity to President Tinubu and Governor Nwifuru come 2027.

The statement reads, “Let me use the opportunity to appreciate deeply our dear President, and I am addressing the Southeast people. I am addressing some of those who are darkening counsel without knowledge.

I am addressing those who do not understand what is going on in the Southeast. I am addressing those who have occupied social media. I have told them that in Ebony State, we are not obidient people.

“We have been so marginalised that we are no longer obidient. But our obedience is to the man who has given us a sense of belonging, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“There is no obidient person in Ebonyi State. What we have is to return the good things President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done for the South East and for Ebonyi State when the time comes.

“We will not be deceived again because the last election was a mistake, but we have come to be wiser. We want to be a part of a united Nigeria. We want to be treated fairly.

“We want to be counted, and the President is doing that. So we have no reason not to support him. We have no reason not to support Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“Let me tell you something, if you want to struggle against Governor Nwifuru, you have to do it on social media because you will not come here to reap where you did not sow, and nothing will stop his second term because God has already endorsed it.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and CEO of Rock Results Group Nigeria Ltd, Chief (Dr) Ifeanyi Okorie, called for a standing and resounding ovation in honour of the President of Nigeria for giving the South East more prominence in the development roadmap of Nigeria.

He thanked the Honourable Minister of Works for making his people proud in all his leadership endeavours.

He urged the people of OHANIVO to continue to support the economic policies and political aspirations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that more dividends of democracy for the South East were underway as we continue to support him.

“Prominent stakeholders from OHANIVO who attended the 2025 Iri Ji festival included: the Senator representing Ebonyi South in the Senate, Senator Prof. Anthony Okorie Ani, the member representing Ohaozara/ Onicha/ Ivo Federal Constituency, Hon. Nkemkama Kama, Secretary to the State Government,Prof. Grace Umezurike, among others.