Include Lawmakers In Palliative Sharing, Dep Minority Leader Tells Ogun Govt

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Lukmon Atobatele on Sunday called on the executive arm of the government to involve lawmakers in the distribution of palliatives received from the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that the the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi confirmed the receipt of 30,000 bags of rice from the President Bola Tinubu-led government to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people of Ogun.

He, however, added that the federal government had given the state an undisclosed sum of money for the same purpose.

Reacting to the development in a statement made avalinle to newsmen in Abeokuta, Atobatele urged against politicisation or monopolisation of the distribution of the grain and money.

Atobatele told the SSG to ensure he “involve the State Assembly in the sharing of the palliatives meant to mitigate the effect of the subsidy removal policy.”

The Deputy Minority Whip, who commended the state government for acknowledging the consignments, noted that “members of the assembly are closer to the people in their constituents, thus the need to carry them along.”

He said, “Though the SSG assured that the distribution would have nothing to do with political or religious affiliations, it becomes political, if only the ruling party is made to decide solely, how to distribute the palliatives.”

The legislator said, “The Assembly should be involved in the distribution to ensure it gets directly to Ogun residents, whom the palliatives are meant for, and not members of the ruling party alone.”

Atobatele lamented the present hardship the people are facing, saying the people now find it hard to eat three square meals or meet basic needs.

“This is a trying time, and we must be committed and transparent to our people. This must not become a party affair.

“What happened during the COVID-19 period should not repeat itself. The names of committee members to decide the sharing of the palliatives must be in the open to know who is responsible,” he recommended.