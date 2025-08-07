Include Agriculture In Varsity Curriculum To Tackle Hunger – Osun Monarch

As food inflation continues to deepen Nigeria’s hunger crisis, the Olofin of Orubu in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Dr. Francis Olabanji Lucas, has called on the Federal Government to introduce agriculture as a compulsory General Studies (GNS) course in universities and other higher institutions.

Speaking at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Osogbo during the launch of a book authored by the Osun NUJ Chairman, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, the monarch said agriculture must be re-integrated into the national educational framework as both a cultural and economic necessity.

“In the university, we study General Studies. Agriculture should be a part of it, it’s our culture,” Oba Lucas said. “Farming is a noble occupation. We must learn from our forefathers. Nigeria was built on cocoa revenue. We must return to the farms.”

The monarch lamented the country’s departure from its agricultural roots, emphasizing that instilling agricultural knowledge in students could restore food security and generate employment.

Oba Lucas also identified insecurity as a key reason for the decline in farming activities, stating that many farmers are now reluctant to go to their fields due to threats from criminal elements.

He urged the government to work with traditional institutions and local stakeholders to address rural insecurity, which he said would encourage farming and rebuild agricultural confidence in communities.

He further advocated for the empowerment of youths with a passion for agriculture, stressing that the sector should not be viewed merely as a fallback for the unemployed but as a viable path to national development.

Meanwhile, during the unveiling of his autobiography “Echoes of My Journey,” NUJ Osun Chairman Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu called on journalists to remain professional and uphold ethical standards.

He advised media practitioners to steer clear of partisanship and to ensure fair, balanced coverage of political activities across all parties.

“This is my second book, and I hope to write more,” Ajadosu said, expressing hope that the publication would serve as a guide for aspiring journalists and future leaders in the union.