Include A Striking Addition To Your Gentleman Gait With Fila

Visually, caps look best when they do not completely cover the ears and there is not too much space between the ears and the cap.

The cap should also not stick out to the side. This creates a mushroom look and not for the classic, indeed iconic, Beetles version.

The hat is certainly a striking addition to every stylish gentleman’s gait, it’s a statement piece which makes a great impression. For those of you who would love to add fila to your style, consider this your guide into the world of hat or caps styles for men.

If the pocket square is that one timeless accessory that can instantly boost your outfit, and the classy man bag is that quintessential accessory that would polish off your entire look, then the stylish traditional hat known as Fila by the Yoruba is unquestionably that final classic accessory used to complement any great outfit.

Filas are gradually becoming as important as the shoes. Apart from putting on a hat to protect you from the sun, rain, and wind or help cover up for bad hair days, a hat on the head is representative and tells a man’s personality and style; so it’s essential to get it right.

According to fashion designers Sunday Nwachuku, the CEO of Artitude wears noted that multi coloured aso oke fila can be paired not only with traditional attire but can also be used to make style statement with casual street style.

Fila comes in loose numbers of style, pattern and quality. With such a number of styles to choose from, finding a hat style that suits right, looks good and doesn’t appear strange with the rest of your apparel can be tricky.