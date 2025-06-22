Incessant Killings: Clerics Urge FG To Declare Armed Herders Terrorists

Share

The Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria (CAC-Nig.) has called on the Federal Government to designate armed Fulani herdsmen as terrorists without further delay, warning that failure to do so poses a serious threat to national security.

The call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Second Quarter Synod of the All Nations Evangelism Ministry (ANEM), during the Word of Faith Ministers Convention at Faith Cathedral, Makurdi.

Signed by the President of CAC and Archbishop of ANEM, Dr. Yimam Orkwar, the communiqué condemned the rising wave of attacks in Benue State and other parts of the country. It cited recent killings in Yelwata, Gwer-West, Apa, Otukpo, Makurdi, Agatu, and several communities in Plateau State.

Archbishop Orkwar urged both the Federal and State governments to respond with sincerity and patriotism, rather than downplaying the violence or offering misleading narratives.

The Synod noted that terrorism, particularly in Benue State, has been poorly addressed, describing the killings as “pure terrorism in its full manifestation.”

“We must rise up and fight terrorism like other nations across the globe. Terrorists must be identified, arrested, and made to face the full wrath of the law, in line with the President’s directives during his recent visit to Benue State. Handling terrorism with kid gloves is suicidal and dangerous,” the communiqué stated.

The Synod maintained that the full implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law and the adoption of ranching remain the only sustainable solutions to the lingering herders-farmers conflict.

It further called on the North Central Development Commission, NGOs, faith-based organisations, and relevant government agencies to respond to the growing humanitarian crisis by facilitating the immediate resettlement and development of affected communities.

The Synod also tasked the Benue State Government and local government chairmen to take decisive steps in addressing insecurity by developing and maintaining robust community-based security mechanisms.

