Incessant Customs Harassment: Aba Traders Beg Otti For Help

Traders that deal in imported goods in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia state have appealed to the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti and all relevant authorities to wade into the constant harassment, intimidation and extortion by men and officers of the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS).

The traders made the appeal in Aba during the occasion of the familiarization tour of the Eziukwu Road Market (Cemetery Market), one of the largest markets in the South-East by the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu.

The occasion which is also a formal inauguration of the Market’s Grand Patrons and Zonal Executives, lamented the huge negative impacts Customs, incessant raids across major markets in Aba have been having on their businesses.

They warned that they can no long continue with the ugly situation which according to them has been threatening to cripple their legitimate businesses if nothing is done seriously.

Chairman of the Market, Sir Alphonsus Udeigbo who spoke for the traders, wondered how the Nigerian Customs has turned all the markets in Aba into border posts, adding that the traders have resolved to put an end to such unprofessional and extortionist tendencies.

According to Udeigbo, “The Customs operators should go to the borders. We are not against them performing their assigned roles. But what we the traders will not accept is for them to leave the borders and continue to harass and extort innocent traders at the markets.

“The smugglers operate on the borders, and it does not make any sense to leave the borders and begin to obstruct business activities in the markets.”

Udeigbo who was a few weeks back inaugurated as the caretaker Chairman of the market alongside other caretaker executives of Abia state’s major markets, promised that his tenure will be marked by a departure from past negative trends, adding that he will work towards improving the market.

The state Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry Dr Ukaegbu, assured of the readiness of the Dr Alex Oti-led administration in the state to create a conducive business environment, throughout the state

The Commissioner represented by Chief Onyeka Udeaja, a Labour Party (LP) Chieftain in the state stated that Udeigbo was appointed based on his acclaimed commitment, competence and dedication to duty.

He noted that with the corporation of the traders, the Eziukwu Road market, well known as the Aba Cosmetic, Beverages and Foodstuffs market will witness a remarkable transformation.

Mr Ogbonna Okereke, General Manager of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), urged the traders to partner with the new government in the state in its resolve to improve the sanitary conditions of the state including the markets.

Okereke noted that traders have a pivotal role to play in the renewed quest for the institutionalization of a healthy waste disposal culture among the residents of the state.