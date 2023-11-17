Incapacitation: PDP Gives Akeredolu 3 Days To Resume

A conglomerate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) support groups, has threatened to occupy Ondo State Government House, if the state Governor, Olawarotimi Akeredolu fails to resume work within 72 hours or hand over power to his deputy, Luky Aiyedatiwa, for effective management of the state.

The National Coordinator of PDP Forever Initiative, one of the support groups, Obande Gideon Obande, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said Ondo State has become a laughing stock because of the continued absence of the governor from office.

Obande accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of abandoning the constitution to serve some personal interest.

He wondered why the governor could not hand over to his deputy, noting that there is a provision in the constitution for a deputy to discharge the duties of the governor, in an acting capacity in the event of incapacitation.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to provide the kind of leadership expected of it by Nigerians.

“The worst of it is the political vacuum in Ondo State where the APC-led Federal Government used in showcasing its ineptitude towards governance in the country,” he said.

Obande recalled that when former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua was sick and could not transmit power to the vice president before leaving the country, constitutional power was invoked to empower the vice president as the Acting President.

“It also happened in Taraba State when the late Governor Danbaba Suntai had an air crash, we resolved the crisis but the ruling APC has failed woefully in managing the political crisis in Ondo State.

“This is a sign that the APC-led Federal Government is insensitive to the plights of Nigerians

“What is so difficult to call the state Assembly to order and ensure a smooth working relationship between the deputy governor and the sick governor’s family?

“Let it be known that this country belonged to all of us, whether PDP or APC even Labour Party, as such, we can not fold our arms and watch the nation sink,” he stated.

Obande said Ondo PDP attempted to protest against the leadership vacuum in Ondo State but the security agencies prevented them, but added that the party is not giving up.

He regretted that non-state actors have taken over the management of affairs of Ondo State “in view of their relationship with the ailing governor, Oluarotimi Akeredolu.

“The same people who are close to the governor, mostly his family members who believe that the mandate given to Governor Akeredolu is a retirement benefit to the entire family are responsible for the ugly situation in the state.

“The governor has been around in the country but obviously not fit enough to manage the affairs of the state.

“The question is since the deputy governor is not allowed to act, and the governor has refused to resume, who is administering the state at the moment? he wondered.

The National Coordinator President Bola Tinubu and the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), could not intervene in the matter.