INCA Urges Dialogue Between Trump, Tinubu

The Ijaw National Congress of the Americas (INCA) has called for dialogue between the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump and that of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the pronouncement by Trump against the killings of Christians in some parts of Nigeria.

The Chairman of INCA, Dr Ebizimo Nagberi, made the call in a statement on Wednesday.

He explained that INCA, the socio-cultural umbrella organisation of the Ijaw Nation — Nigeria’s fourth-largest ethnic group — has condemned in strong terms the killing of Christians in Nigeria and called for urgent international dialogue to address the issue.

Nagberi expressed grave concern over the spate of religiously motivated violence in the country, referencing recent remarks by Trump on the matter.

He appealed to President Trump to invite President Tinubu and the Minister of Defence for a private dialogue aimed at developing concrete and lasting measures to end the killings.

He said: “The Ijaw National Congress of the Americas stands firmly for justice, equality, transparency, integrity, democracy, and religious freedom.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the killing of Christians or any religious group in Nigeria or anywhere in the world. Such acts are barbaric, inhumane, and constitute crimes against humanity.”

The INCA Chairman called on members of the Ijaw community across North America to engage their congressional representatives and urge action through the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and the Bureau of African Affairs.

He stressed that Nigeria’s security situation demands a coordinated global response, warning that instability in Nigeria poses a threat not only to Africa but to international peace and security.

He said: “Nigeria’s stability is critical to the peace and prosperity of the African continent and the world at large,” he said. “We therefore urge President Trump to initiate dialogue with President Tinubu and other relevant stakeholders to help chart a path toward peace.”

Nagberi further appealed to all people of goodwill to continue to pray for peace in Nigeria and to stand in solidarity with the Ijaw Nation and all victims of violence in their pursuit of justice, peace, and humanity.