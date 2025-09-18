INC Wants Ibas Probed, Says Emergency Rule Cost Rivers 10,000 Jobs

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has demanded an investigation into IboketteEkwe Ibas’ tenure as Rivers State Sole Administrator. The former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS)’s leadership of the state ended yesterday as President Bola Tinubu lifted his sixmonth emergency rule in Rivers, reinstating Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Following the allegations that the interim government tampered with public funds, the INC President, Benjamin Okaba, in an interview with Arise News, said Ibas should be made to account for his stewardship.

He said Fubara should not bother about any handover report from Ibas, since he had nothing to do with his takeover of the affairs of the state. Okaba said Ibas should instead render the account of his stewardship and present his handover report to Tinubu.

He said the emergency rule led to significant losses for the state, resulting in over 10,000 job losses, and the economy was severely impacted during that period.

The INC chief also said the emergency rule had a significant impact on legislative representation and democratic gains, as the entire state was left in the hands of one man for six months.

Okaba said work on the N195 billion Ring Road as well as the Trans Kalabari Road projects were abandoned by the Ibas government, leaving the people to suffer. He urged Fubara to pay attention to genuine reconciliation as he returns to office today, while also advising him to assert himself as governor.

On his return, Fubara will work with the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, which will absorb the Victor OkoJumbo five-man faction loyal to him. Meanwhile, Rivers Elders have warned against inciting comments that could affect the peace brokered by the President.