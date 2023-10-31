INC To Wike: Leave Fubara Alone, Concentrate On FCT

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has called on Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to leave Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State and concentrate on his job in Abuja.

The INC accused Wike as the mastermind of the failed plot by some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Fubara, noting that such a move is capable of causing insecurity in the state and creating problems in the entire Niger Delta.

The INC in a statement signed by Prof. Benjamin Ogle Okaba, its National President also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Wike to order in order for peace to reign in Rivers.

He said: “Wike should be advised to concentrate on his responsibilities as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and stop interfering and arm-swinging the political machinery in River State to advance his personal and selfish desires.”

“The INC considers this development very worrisome and capable of generating an unwarranted state of insecurity and instability that can throw the entire Niger Delta and the Nigerian economy into serious crises.

“From reports gathered, Governor Fubara has done nothing wrong to warrant his removal except for the fact that he has decided not to remain a stooge to the immediate past Governor.

“The INC therefore condemns in its entirety this barbaric, selfish, nepotistic and unconstitutional act capable of derailing the process of democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

It added: “The INC is hereby calling on Mr President and Commander in Chief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call his FCT Minister to order.

“The INC is calling on all jaw sons, daughters and friends to rally their support to the Governor of River State as an injustice to one jaw man is an injustice to over forty (40) million Ijaw people across the world.”