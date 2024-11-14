New Telegraph

November 14, 2024
INC To DSS, Others: Planned Factional IYC Protest Is Security Risk

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) worldwide, has urged security agencies to avert breakdown of law in Ijaw land by thwarting planned protest by factional leadership of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC).

This is contained in a statement yesterday in Abuja by Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, National Publicity Secretary, INC. He said it would be unfortunate if Department of State Security (DSS), the Police, Civil Defence Corps, among others allow the planned protest to hold.

Oyakemeagbegha said the INC was aware that some persons who claimec to be under the factional leadership of the IYC were planning a protest in Port Harcourt against the NDDC on Thursday.

He said: “It has come to the knowledge of INC, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ijaw nation, that some persons claiming to be under a factional leadership of IYC are planning a protest in Port Harcourt. “The protest scheduled to hold on Thursday is against the NDDC (Niger Delta Development Commission).”

