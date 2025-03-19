Share

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has strongly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as hasty, lopsided, and unconstitutional.

Prof. Benjamin Okaba, the President of the INC faulted President Tinubu’s move in an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Tuesday night in Yenagoa.

According to the INC President, Tinubu failed to address the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the ongoing crisis, stating that Wike is the one making Rivers State ungovernable for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Okaba criticized Wike’s alleged attempts to dominate the state’s political structure and resources, warning that Tinubu’s actions could set a dangerous precedent, adding that Tinubu had ample opportunity to call Wike to order but failed to do so.

“It is a clear state of dictatorship in civilian clothing,” Okaba declared, insisting that Wike has been working to capture the political and economic control of Rivers State for his personal interests.

“The president has had so many calls from Nigerians urging him to check his minister, yet he ignored them. Wike has publicly declared that he will make governance impossible for Fubara if he does not bow to his demands,” Okaba said.

He added that Wike allegedly gave Fubara two conditions: relinquish control of all local government areas in Rivers State and agree not to contest in 2027.

“This is an obvious power grab. The people of Rivers State should not be made to suffer because of one man’s desperation for control,” Okaba stated.

The INC leader questioned why Wike was left untouched while Governor Fubara and the state legislature were removed, arguing that the emergency declaration was biased.

“Why would you leave Wike and sack Fubara? If the state governor, his deputy, and the assembly are removed, then Wike and all federal appointees from Rivers State should also go. If they remain in power, they will continue to manipulate the situation to their advantage,” he said.

He also warned that the imposition of emergency rule was Wike’s last resort after other attempts to remove Fubara through the judiciary and the state House of Assembly had failed.

Okaba further cautioned that the safety and security of Governor Fubara must be guaranteed by President Tinubu, warning that the Ijaw people would hold him responsible should anything happen to their kinsman.

“Now that the military has taken over the state, we must demand that Fubara’s safety be guaranteed. The world is watching, and Ijaws worldwide must rise up and place the President on notice. Should anything happen to our son, Fubara, Tinubu will be held accountable,” he warned.

He concluded that the INC would convene an emergency stakeholders’ meeting to deliberate on the next course of action.

