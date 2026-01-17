INC Must Remain Platform For Emancipation – Ogoriba

Elder Timi Kaiser-Wilhelm Ogoriba, one of the Presidential candidates in the March 7, 2026, Ijaw National Congress (INC), has maintained that the platform should remain a platform for the emancipation of the Ijaw people.

According to him, the INC should be used for self-recognition, resource control, and the practice of true federalism.

Speaking at the weekend at Ijaw House when he went to pick his nomination form to contest for the post of INC President, he said he was contesting to reposition the INC and advance the collective interests of the Ijaw nation.

Ogoriba said uniting the Ijaw nation and addressing critical challenges confronting the people would be his top priority if elected.

He described himself as the right man for the job, maintaining that with his experience and capacity, he can lead the INC efficiently.

The INC Candidate maintained that the Ijaw nation was currently facing serious challenges, including insecurity and internal disunity, adding that there was a need to address them.

Reiterating the long-standing demand for the creation of Toru-Ibé State and Oil Rivers State, he noted that the INC platform would be used to engage stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to achieve those goals.

He urged all stakeholders to join him in the quest, stressing that the task ahead requires collective effort.

He said:” It must remain a platform for the emancipation of our people, self-recognition, resource control, and the practice of true federalism.

“It is time for a new executive council. I am contesting for the presidency to drive the change that the Ijaw people desire.

“We have done a lot from the trenches. We have struggled. When the INC was formed in 1991, many people did not know how we managed it. Now that the organisation is blossoming, everybody wants to be part of it.

“We have vouched for the Izon people before, and we want to do so again, especially at these critical times. We are disunited, and we must cement our unity.

“We have all that it takes. Everybody wants to associate with us. We will work with stakeholders and people from other ethnic groups to ensure the Izon people get to where they should be. This will not be a one-man effort, and we will not resort to militancy again.

“But when push comes to shove, we will use refined and lawful methods to ensure that what rightly belongs to us is given to us.”

“We started this struggle, and we understand its details. The INC should not be used as a platform for other interests. This is a collective struggle, not a one-man show.”