INC Must Remain Platform For Emancipation – Elder Ogoriba

Elder Timi Kaiser-Wilhelm Ogoriba, one of the Presidential Candidates in the March 7, 2026, Ijaw National Congress, has maintained that the platform should remain a platform for the emancipation of the Ijaw people.

He disclosed that the INC should be used for self-recognition, resource control, and the practice of true federalism. Speaking at the weekend at Ijaw House when he went to pick his nomination form to contest for the post of INC President, he said that he was contesting to reposition the INC and advance the collective interests of the Ijaw nation.

Ogoriba said uniting the Ijaw nation and addressing critical challenges confronting the people would be his top priority if elected.

He described himself as the right man for the job, maintaining that with his experience and capacity, he can lead the INC efficiently.

The INC Candidate maintained that the Ijaw nation was currently facing serious challenges, including insecurity and internal disunity, adding that there was a need to address them.

Reiterating the longstanding demand for the creation of Toru-Ibé State and Oil Rivers State, he noted that the INC platform would be used to engage stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to achieve those goals. He urged all stakeholders to join him in the quest, stressing that the task ahead requires collective effort.