January 9, 2026
INC, IYC, PDP Reject Impeachment Threat Against Fubara

Fubara Lauds Tinubu’s Pardon for Ogoni 9, Ogoni 4, Says It Will Aid Reconciliation

Amid rising tension in the polity of Rivers State, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and its youth wing, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), have called on the Rivers State House of Assembly to halt ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking yesterday, INC President, Prof Benjamin Okaba, described the impeachment attempt as “not a matter of the Ijaw nation but of democracy,” urging all defenders of democratic principles to resist what he termed an unfortunate development.

He noted that the crisis had previously been resolved following a sixmonth suspension of the governor and his deputy, and expressed concern over its resurfacing.

On his part, the IYC President, Dr. Alaye Theophilus, urged the Assembly to focus on areas where the governor allegedly spent funds without budgetary approval rather than pursuing impeachment. He stressed that Fubara should be allowed to complete his tenure peacefully, noting that prolonged political attacks ultimately harm the people of Rivers State.

“The governor has not done anything wrong,” Theophilus said. “He has initiated development projects across the state. This is a time for governance, not war.” He also accused lawmakers of disloyalty to President Bola Tinubu, urging them to respect the office and report any alleged misconduct.

