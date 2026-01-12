INC Inaugurates ELECO For March Election

…As Ogoriba Clears Air On Not Being A Registered Member Of INC

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) election is billed to take place on March 7, 2026, New Telegraph reports.

Already, the sales of forms are supposed to have started today with the National electoral committee inaugurated at the weekend in Yenagoa.

The sales of nomination forms will continue from the 12th of January to the 26th of January 2026. The Campaign starts between 12th January – 6th March 2026, while the election will take place on the 7th of March 2026.

The electoral committee is headed by the Chairman, HRM Justice F. F. Tabai, and other members of the committee are Dr Olobo Choice Jamaica, Secretary, and Amaopusenibo Shedrack FubaraChairman, Planning & Publicity Sub-Committee.

The Eleco stated that the upcoming national elections will help shape the future of the Ijaw Nation.

Also, aspirants are expected to start returning completed Nomination Forms on the 10th February, 2026.

The National Convention Delegate List will also be expected to be submitted at the Ijaw House, Yenagoa, on 14th February 2026, and claims and objections to the delegate lists will be 16th – 18th February 2026.

The final publication of delegate lists will be done between 20th – 21st February, 2026, at Ijaw House, Yenagoa, and screening of candidates will follow between 19th – 21st February, 2026, at Ijaw House.

A test run of the E-Voting System to be used for the INC national delegate election will also be done between 3rd and 4th March 2026.

The INC Eleco declared its commitment to transparency and fairness in conducting the Election, adding, ” We urge all members to engage actively and uphold our values of unity and integrity.”

Although rumours have been making rounds that some persons may be disqualified based on some sections of the amended constitution of the NC.

Section 21 of the INC Constitution, which was amended in 2019, had stated that for one to vie for a national executive council position, one must be a participating member of Congress for at least twelve calendar months before the election.

But Timi Kaiser Ogoriba, a very popular contestant for the post of President in the 2026 INC election, was said to have just registered around July 2025, which has made tongues wag.

In his reaction, Ogoriba, who narrated how INC started, explained that he has been a participating member of INC, adding that he was even one of the founding members of INC.

He said that he just renewed his membership in July last year, not that he has not been a participating member, adding that he recently served as a committee member of a committee set up by Professor Benjamin Okaba’s led Exco.

Ogoriba maintained that from the beginning, every Ijaw man is an automatic INC member, maintaining that he is also a financial member.

He said: “A founding member whose activities brought about an organisation, you are telling me that I’m not a card-carrying member.

“I registered a long time ago. I just needed to update the record. That does not mean that I became a member of INC from the day I went and registered.

“When Benjamin Okaba came as President on the 14th May 2021. When he came on board, he gave us committee membership: Elder T.K. Ogoriba. Elder Marshal Kunu and others.

“May 2024, during Boro Day, Felix drafted us to go and became discussants in an INC programme and other INC activities.” He narrated.