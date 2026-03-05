INC Election: Oyakemeagbeaha, Tuodolo, Yanga, Osaisai, Others Debate

Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yanga, Professor Franklin Osaisai and Nengi James have all outlined what they plan to do for the Ijaw Nation if elected in the forthcoming Ijaw National Congress (INC) presidential election scheduled for March 7, 2026.

Also, Engineer Ezonebi Oyakemeagbeaha, Dr. Felix Tuodolo and other aspirants for the position of Vice President I stated their plans for the Ijaw Nation if elected.

Speaking on Wednesday night in Yenagoa during a debate organised by the Ijaw Nation Development Group to test their popularity, Engineer Oyakemeagbeaha promised to run an open-door policy if he eventually wins the election as Vice President I.

Oyakemeagbeaha, who is currently the National Publicity Secretary of the INC until May, said it is time for him to move higher in his struggle within the Ijaw Congress, adding that the current executive committee has performed well.

Maintaining that the INC was in a comatose state when the present executive came on board, the publicity secretary said, “As Vice President I, I will work with the president and other officers to push for the creation of Toruebeni State.

“I will be a team player. The most important thing is for me to understand that I am here to serve the people, which I believe will help reduce internal crises.”

The INC spokesman said the current leadership has not been able to sufficiently galvanise the clans, but added that the executive remains transparent.

He said he would ensure the integration of grassroots members and work with others to achieve results.

“I will be humble and conscious of my integrity,” he assured.

Also speaking, Dr. Felix Tuodolo, another aspirant for the position of Vice President I, said he would work with other executive members to move the Ijaw Nation forward.

He added that he would work with all stakeholders to ensure unity among the Ijaw people.

“Our people are divided to some extent. Our people have not trusted the INC the way they should have trusted it,” he said.

He regretted that Ijaw clans lack adequate power at the grassroots level, stressing that strengthening the organisation must begin from the grassroots.

Tuodolo promised to work with the executive to make the Ijaw Nation stronger and to defend the unity and interests of the Ijaw people.

“I will run a leadership of togetherness,” he assured.

Also speaking, Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yanga, a presidential candidate, said that if elected president he would work towards the establishment of an Ijaw Nation University.

He explained that the proposed university would be domiciled across the three zones to take advantage of the natural resources in Ijaw land.

“I will urge the Federal Government to establish the university, and from there we will work out other modalities to develop our resources,” he said.

Professor Franklin Osaisai, also contesting for the position of National President, said he would work with relevant institutions to sensitise youths and build their capacity.

“I will create opportunities in our rural communities. We have to plan the kind of Ijaw Nation we will bequeath to our children.

“An Ijaw Nation that will be much better than what we inherited. Therefore, we need to build capacity to strengthen future leaders of the Ijaw Nation,” he said.