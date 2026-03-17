INC Election: Geoffrey-Yanga Promises To Lead Efficiently If Elected

As the aborted Ijaw National Congress Election draws closer, Rear Admiral Woyengidinikpete Geoffrey-Yanga (retired), a Presidential Candidate of INC, has assured that he will lead the Congress efficiently, bringing development to the communities of the region when he wins.

Stating that he will move the INC “from struggle to strategy, Geoffrey-Yanga, speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Yenagoa, disclosed that Ijaw people must adopt more coordinated and strategic approaches in pursuing their political, economic and cultural interests.

Describing his upbringing in Sabagreia Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area as one of the things that shaped his desire to improve living conditions for Ijaw people, the Presidential Candidate said that his experience in both administrative and operational roles has prepared him to be able to provide strategic leadership for the socio-cultural organisation.

Rear Admiral Geoffrey-Yanga, who served for thirty-five years in the Nigerian Navy, rising to the rank of Rear Admiral, said: “I know what it means to grow up without basic amenities, so my background has continued to influence my approach to leadership and development.

Rear Admiral Geoffrey-Yanga urged communities to work collectively when engaging government and oil companies to secure development projects and improve infrastructure.

Yanga said the Ijaw people had historically fought against oppression, deprivation and marginalisation, stressing that the organisation must strictly follow its constitution to ensure fairness and legitimacy.

” I therefore call for stronger unity among Ijaw communities and the revitalisation of the organisation’s structures at clan and community levels to make it more visible and effective.

“Greater awareness, planning and cooperation would be key to achieving self-determination and sustainable development, particularly in the area of resource control in the Niger Delta.”

In the same vein, he expressed appreciation to his supporters for supporting him all these while.

In a message to members of “Team Yanga” and supporters across the Ijaw nation, the former naval officer said he was deeply grateful for the “uncommon all-round support” shown to him throughout the campaign period.

He noted that most of those who backed his ambition did so despite not knowing him personally beforehand, saying that their support reflected confidence in his character, training and commitment to serving the Ijaw people.

The rear admiral maintained that whoever goes to equity must go with clean hands, warning that ignoring constitutional provisions would amount to “building a house on shifting sand.

Describing the pause in the electoral process as a “temporary ceasefire”, Yanga urged his supporters to use the break to reorganise and prepare for the next phase.

He said that the goal remained to reposition the Ijaw nation to take its place among influential groups within Nigeria and beyond.

Recall that the Ijaw National Congress Election was supposed to have taken place on the 7th of March, 2026, but was postponed because a candidate who was disqualified took the Electoral Committee to court for disqualifying him.