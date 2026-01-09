INC Condemns Rivers Assembly’s Impeachment Move Against Fubara

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has condemned the impeachment threat by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the renewed political crisis in the state.

The INC, in a statement issued by its Global President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, on Friday, said the impeachment move was a great threat to democracy, noting that the allegations presented by the lawmakers Assembly, including matters of budgetary speneibg are governance issues that should be resolved within the framework of law and due process, not through the “weaponisation” of impeachment.

The INC also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his moral authority to uphold constitutional democracy and order in Rivers, noting that the repeated impeachment threats against a sitting governor, after the president’s personal intervention, undermine the stability the presidency seeks to foster.

Okaba, “the INC issues this urgent statement in response to the resumption of impeachment proceedings by the Rivers House of Assembly against the democratically elected Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

“The INC categorically and unequivocally condemns this impeachment move as a grave threat to democracy, peace, and stability in Rivers and the Niger Delta region.

“This is the third of such attempts since 2023, revealing a relentless cycle of political vendetta that must be broken.

“We stand firmly with the people of Rivers and all defenders of constitutional order in rejecting this dangerous gambit.

“The INC frames this crisis as a fundamental threat to democracy. This is not a matter of the Ijaw nation but for democracy”.

He also noted that the impeachment threat, no doubt, followed the collapse of a peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025, aimed at resolving the feud between Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“However, the speed and context of this process raise questions about its adherence to the spirit of fairness and its use as a political tool rather than a genuine check on executive power.

“The INC’s stance is also echoed by persons across the political spectrum, including within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, who have also called for the impeachment to be dropped.

“The Ijaw National Congress respectfully and urgently calls on President Bola Tinubu to act decisively as the father of the nation,” he said.

He added: “The peace and economic stability of the Niger Delta, a region critical to the national economy, hinges on the federal government being perceived as an honest broker.

“Mr President should also rein in all individuals, including those within his government, whose actions and pronouncements fuel this crisis and threaten to throw Rivers into anarchy. The crisis has been marked by provocative statements and actions that must be curtailed.

“We view any attempt to leverage federal institutions to withhold statutory allocations to the state as unconstitutional and profoundly provocative. Such an action would be an economic sanction against the people of Rivers with dire consequences for national unity,” he added

“Do not be provoked into any action that can lead to violence or the destruction of property, but stand for the democratic principles by channelling your energies into peaceful civic engagement.

“Support lawful advocacy and defend democratic institutions. The legitimate development projects initiated by the state government must not be sacrificed on the altar of politics.

“We encourage all stakeholders to return to the path of genuine dialogue. The previous suspensions and state of emergency have not yielded lasting peace. Only an inclusive, good-faith dialogue can secure a sustainable future for the state…*

The INC global president, however, appealed to all Ijaw people and residents of Rivers to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and resolute.