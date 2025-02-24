New Telegraph

February 24, 2025
Inauguration: Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Ondo Gov, Aiyedatiwa

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday extended his heartfelt felicitation to the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Governor in a personal message shared on his social media platforms on Monday wished Aiyedatiwa wisdom in steering Ondo State forward.

The message read: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on your inauguration as the Governor of Ondo State.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter of leadership, progress, and prosperity for the people of Ondo.

“As you take on this important responsibility, I wish you strength, wisdom, and a steady hand in steering Ondo State toward greater heights.

“Lagos stands ready to collaborate, as we work together to build a stronger, united, and thriving South West, the message concluded.

