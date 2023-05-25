Inauguration: No Cows Will ‘Loiter’ Streets Of Abuja – Miyetti-Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the FCT has promised that no cow will be seen loitering the streets of Abuja during the presidential inauguration on May 29.

This is contained in a statement by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Deputy Director Information Janet Peni on Wednesday. MACBAN Chairman Usman Muhammad said: “We will help to ensure that no cow is seen loitering the city centre before the big day.

“It is our culture to receive a visitor in a very clean and tidy environment and in this case, the incoming government is the visitor. “We promise to clear and clean the city for a government that we elected,” Muhammad said the meeting is not only timely but it is strategic because it provided the opportunity for their concerns to be brought to the attention of the FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello.