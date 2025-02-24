Inauguration: Minister Congratulates Ondo Gov, Aiyedatiwa, Deputy

Share

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has congratulated Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his Deputy, Olayide Adelami on their inauguration scheduled for Monday, February 24.

In his congratulatory messag, the Minister expressed confidence in the capacity of the Governor to propel the State to higher levels of development.

Specifically, the former House of Representatives member attributed the Governor’s victory to the trust and confidence reposed in him by the people.

The 3-paragraph message reads: “Congratulations on your inauguration, His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Governor of Ondo State, and Dr. Olayide Adelami, Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

“Indeed, this milestone reflects the trust and confidence placed in your leadership, and I have no doubt that your vision, dedication, and experience will propel the state towards greater progress, unity, and prosperity.

“As you embark on this journey of service, may wisdom, strength, and grace guide your every decision in fulfilling the aspirations of the good people of Ondo State”.

